Another Voice: Buffalo's African American Veterans Monument is long overdue

Last Saturday, the nation’s first African American Veterans Monument was presented with great fanfare, reverence and military protocol at the expanded Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park.

Commanding General Gary M. Brito (U.S. Army), who traveled from Virginia representing President Biden’s Secretary of Defense, was the eloquent keynote speaker. New York State Gov. and Buffalo waterfront resident Kathy Hochul also spoke before joining Congressman Brian Higgins, New York State Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes, Senator Tim Kennedy, Mayor Byron W. Brown and Council President Darius G. Pridgen for the unveiling and a short tour of the impressive site that recognizes African Americans who have fought in all 12 of the United States military conflicts since the country’s first war.

Eight years ago, Assemblywoman Peoples-Stokes, then representing the 141st District, was at the Merriweather Library to witness a project, commissioned by Erie County Chapter of the Links, which displayed the names of all deceased WNY African American veterans. Hon. Peoples-Stokes told Warren Galloway, a U.S. Air Force veteran and president of the African American Veterans Monument Committee, that a monument would be built in Buffalo to honor those veterans.

As former Secretary of the Naval and Military Park’s Board of Directors, I fondly recall when Galloway approached us in late 2015 with the vision of Hon. Peoples-Stokes for a massive tribute to recognize the contributions of African Americans in all five branches of the military. He was offered space along the current Monument Row, but it was not large enough for their vision. Undaunted, the Majority Leader and Galloway met Mayor Brown to explore extending the park past the Vietnam Memorial. The city agreed, and despite delays caused by Covid, the committee raised $1.8 million locally to build the monument.

I was disappointed Sunday when I did not see this story on the front page of The News, but it was on the City & Region front page with wonderful photos by Libby March.

That Saturday at the unveiling, Hon. Peoples-Stokes spoke of the significance of the monument to Black veterans. She spoke with the passion of a Black woman and community leader who has seen racism and hate her entire life and whose father and grandfather both fought for our country. Those men came home with stories of the racism they experienced while proudly serving America.

The committee has sold 550 of the 5,000 pavers at the base of the monument, with funds applied to future maintenance. To purchase a paver, visit aavmwny.org.