Another Voice: Buffalo tenants need protection from Good Cause bill

As a challenging year comes to a close and spirits begin to sink with no end in sight for the Covid-19 pandemic, tenants struggling to pay their rent in Buffalo face a treacherous new year.

While Americans struggle with inflation, the statewide eviction moratorium expires Jan. 15. The Emergency Rental Assistance Program has been, at least temporarily, shut down. Buffalo faces a daunting task: How can we protect residents from the persistent threat of Covid and ensure that low-income and working-class people don’t lose their homes?

Buffalo’s housing crisis existed before the global health crisis. A growing number of struggling families are confronting the reality that they can neither find housing nor afford their monthly rent.

Our 2020 Partnership for the Public Good report, “Evicted in Buffalo,” outlines the degree of housing insecurity in our city: More than half of Buffalo’s households (50.6%) cannot afford rent, with nearly a quarter of the city’s households paying more than 50% of their income on housing. The vast number of court-ordered evictions (87.5%) are due to nonpayment of rent and disproportionately impact women, Black and brown communities.