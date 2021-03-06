Another Voice: Buffalo State College feels the pain of constriction and promise of investment

Colleges and universities have historically had the privilege of preparing students for lives of leadership, influence and promise. This is a legacy that Buffalo State College has been exceedingly proud of for the past 150 years.

Many shifts have occurred within the higher education landscape over the last couple of decades. Upheavals have included a declining number of college-age students; recessions that have affected campus finances; and decreased public confidence in higher education as families have borne a greater burden of college costs.

However, nothing has had as profound an impact as the current public health crisis. Our nation recently exceeded the 500,000 mark for lives taken by the coronavirus. Disproportionate numbers of Black and brown individuals have lost their lives to Covid-19, and a year of pauses and lockdowns has taken an economic and personal toll on all.

Higher education has not escaped the challenges created by the pandemic.

Campuses throughout Western New York and the country were already making changes to accommodate demographic shifts, but the pandemic hastened needed changes and deepened challenges. The need to rethink the higher education model and the delivery of our educational mission is paramount.