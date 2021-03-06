Another Voice: Buffalo State College feels the pain of constriction and promise of investment

Colleges and universities have historically had the privilege of preparing students for lives of leadership, influence and promise. This is a legacy that Buffalo State College has been exceedingly proud of for the past 150 years.
Many shifts have occurred within the higher education landscape over the last couple of decades. Upheavals have included a declining number of college-age students; recessions that have affected campus finances; and decreased public confidence in higher education as families have borne a greater burden of college costs.
However, nothing has had as profound an impact as the current public health crisis. Our nation recently exceeded the 500,000 mark for lives taken by the coronavirus. Disproportionate numbers of Black and brown individuals have lost their lives to Covid-19, and a year of pauses and lockdowns has taken an economic and personal toll on all.
Higher education has not escaped the challenges created by the pandemic.
Campuses throughout Western New York and the country were already making changes to accommodate demographic shifts, but the pandemic hastened needed changes and deepened challenges. The need to rethink the higher education model and the delivery of our educational mission is paramount.
This reimagining must be grounded in the reality of data, including enrollment trends, emerging and new programmatic needs, workforce directions and a globally competitive job market.
The challenges have required campuses to tighten their workforces, redefine campus roles and become more efficient. Buffalo State has experienced workforce reductions due to retirement and attrition. In addition, all of our divisions have embraced efficiencies that will serve us in the long run. Our work is not finished.
However, our reflection is not just constriction and change. We also look to enhance collaborations with other institutions and community partners, invest in new programs and innovate in ways that will fulfill our mission.
Campuswide reflection and thoughtful planning defines our work and will remain central. It’s through these difficult explorations that we will make needed, although sometimes painful, changes. In the end, higher education institutions, including Buffalo State, will not only stand strong, but also thrive. With thoughtful planning, we will maintain our ability to educate a diverse group of students who will become tomorrow’s leaders.
Our community’s success is intricately tied to higher education’s ability to not just address the current financial crises, but also to envision, plan and invest in a promising future.
Katherine Conway-Turner is president of Buffalo State College.