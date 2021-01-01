Another Voice: Buffalo schools still skirting music requirements

There was an article in The Buffalo News on Dec. 12 that told how Judge Frank Sedita ruled against a suit parents and teachers filed because the Buffalo Public School District does not comply with state Education Department requirements for music instruction.
My understanding is that Sedita did not rule on the merits of the case but instead decided he did not have the authority to make the district comply.
I am the former supervisor of music for the district. In May 2013, the BPS chief academic officer, Fran Wilson, asked me to review the district’s compliance with state music regulations. After such review I informed her by memo that the district was out of compliance with Part 100 regulations for required seat time and the requirement that all high schools offer both art and music classes. However, there was no response and no action was taken to meet these Part 100 requirements.
In July 2015, upon my retirement, I wrote to all members of the BPS Board of Education, by both email and hard copy, to inform them of the district’s continued lack of compliance of these Part 100 regulations. Again there was no response and no action to remedy the situation.
In January 2020, upon reading about the suit teachers and parents had filed, I wrote an email to BPS Chief Academic Officer Anne Botticelli, Chief Counsel Nathaniel Kuzma and Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum, Assessment, and Instruction Kelly Baudo to inform them of this continued lack of compliance. Again there was no response and no action to remedy the situation. I copied the emails to my attorney who responded to keep up “the good fight.”
There were other inaccurate statements of evidence mentioned in the article. The Part 100 music regulations are specific in respect to seat time and the high school requirement. And the notion that the Education Department does not sanction districts for this non-compliance does not hold water. NYSED, faced with continually diminishing staff and resources and political pressure to enforce reading and math standards, cannot and will not force such compliance until there is political and community pressure to do so. The same goes with art, physical education, and other areas of non-compliance.
Regardless of the results of litigation, ultimately the responsibility for policy, staffing and funding lies with the Board of Education.
While I know there are board members with good intentions, they are getting inaccurate information. The BPS has the resources to both meet and exceed NYSED Music Regulations but it currently lacks the will. For the benefit of BPS students, let us hope that someday there is community and political pressure to make that happen.
Mark Garcia, of Amherst, is retired music supervisor for the Buffalo Public Schools.