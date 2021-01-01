Another Voice: Buffalo schools still skirting music requirements

There was an article in The Buffalo News on Dec. 12 that told how Judge Frank Sedita ruled against a suit parents and teachers filed because the Buffalo Public School District does not comply with state Education Department requirements for music instruction.

My understanding is that Sedita did not rule on the merits of the case but instead decided he did not have the authority to make the district comply.

I am the former supervisor of music for the district. In May 2013, the BPS chief academic officer, Fran Wilson, asked me to review the district’s compliance with state music regulations. After such review I informed her by memo that the district was out of compliance with Part 100 regulations for required seat time and the requirement that all high schools offer both art and music classes. However, there was no response and no action was taken to meet these Part 100 requirements.

In July 2015, upon my retirement, I wrote to all members of the BPS Board of Education, by both email and hard copy, to inform them of the district’s continued lack of compliance of these Part 100 regulations. Again there was no response and no action to remedy the situation.