Another Voice: Buffalo schools must use federal aid to redress inequities

The Buffalo Public Schools are about to receive $232 million from the federal government under the American Rescue Plan act of 2021. One would think the school board and Superintendent Kriner Cash would develop a creative and effective plan to use that money to help those most in need. The district’s comment, “When we get it, we’ll talk about it,” does not give me hope.
Although this aid places long overdue emphasis on reopening schools, it would be wrong to primarily use this money for capital improvements. More plastic barriers, wider corridors, etc., are unnecessary and probably ineffective. The schools have been closed since last March, but the custodial staff of the district came to work every day. The physical plants should be in perfect shape. If not, shame on the district. As for personal protective equipment, the district already has an enormous stock of medical masks.
Many studies have documented the enormous impact of Covid-19 on low-income children. The National Institutes of Health recently summed it up: “Covid-19 not only suspended normal childhood activities such as attending school, interacting with extended family and friends, playing outdoors, and exploring nature but also disrupted the consequent socio-emotional benefits that accrue from children’s engagement in these experiences.”
The district should look at Covid relief as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Children who have spent a year in isolation are going to need serious help. In normal times, low-income preschool children often lack the developmental interactions that will get them ready for school. This year has greatly exacerbated those problems.
School age children in Buffalo have essentially missed a year and a quarter of their critically important education cycle. They will need intervention to catch up. The emotional development that comes from extracurricular activities like sports, drama and other after-school activities has been lost.
Covid relief money should be used to redress this inequity. Funding summer school, programs like Parent-Child Plus, and Say Yes, would be a far better use of funding.
No doubt there will be a lot of kvetching about Covid-created budget deficits. Consider this. The district didn’t have open schools, substitute teachers, school supplies expenses, etc., that would have been incurred in a normal year. Perhaps the district will actually produce a budget surplus for 2020-2021.
The New York Times recently reported that New York State will only experience a 5% decline in its revenue. The Covid relief act is providing the state $4 billion for its increased Covid expenses. So state funding should not be the huge problem many anticipated.
It’s time for bold thinking. The kids are desperate and need our help.
Larry Quinn served on the Buffalo School Board from 2014-19.