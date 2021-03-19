Another Voice: Buffalo schools must use federal aid to redress inequities

The Buffalo Public Schools are about to receive $232 million from the federal government under the American Rescue Plan act of 2021. One would think the school board and Superintendent Kriner Cash would develop a creative and effective plan to use that money to help those most in need. The district’s comment, “When we get it, we’ll talk about it,” does not give me hope.

Although this aid places long overdue emphasis on reopening schools, it would be wrong to primarily use this money for capital improvements. More plastic barriers, wider corridors, etc., are unnecessary and probably ineffective. The schools have been closed since last March, but the custodial staff of the district came to work every day. The physical plants should be in perfect shape. If not, shame on the district. As for personal protective equipment, the district already has an enormous stock of medical masks.

Many studies have documented the enormous impact of Covid-19 on low-income children. The National Institutes of Health recently summed it up: “Covid-19 not only suspended normal childhood activities such as attending school, interacting with extended family and friends, playing outdoors, and exploring nature but also disrupted the consequent socio-emotional benefits that accrue from children’s engagement in these experiences.”