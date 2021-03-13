Another Voice: Buffalo Schools’ BLM curriculum needs more inclusive message

The Buffalo Public Schools incorporated a Black Lives Matter curriculum in the K-12 grades that has drawn negative national attention by conservative-leaning commentators and news outlets. This curriculum is criticized as being political and indoctrinating.
As an educator, I thought it important to peruse the BPS website and see for myself. It did not take long to realize that the article recently published in City Journal critical of the curriculum was inaccurate, skewed and intended to provoke outrage. Nevertheless, the description of the curriculum on the BPS site invites misunderstanding, and can disenfranchise the students it serves.
In my view, the term “black lives matter” is a necessary statement. It is powerful because it is both simple and self-evident. People who may disagree on many things can agree on this proclamation. Let’s work to move forward. I will refer to this as blm with lower case letters.
Black Lives Matter, or upper case BLM, is an organization with an executive director, a board of directors and a website that describes specific demands and goals. So, have the Buffalo Public Schools adopted a curriculum that reflects blm or BLM? It is clearly the latter, as they have adopted 14 principles directly from the BLM website.
The problem with aligning a school curriculum with a specific organization is that there is unlikely to be unanimity of support for all of the BLM objectives by students and their families.
For example, one of the BLM demands is to defund the police. By contrast, a 2020 Gallup survey taken after George Floyd’s killing shows that 81% of Black adults prefer to retain or increase the current level of local police presence, similar to the views of Americans overall. Therefore, defunding the police belongs in the public square for discussion and debate, but not as a foundational ideal in a school curriculum.
The 14 BMS principles adopted by the BPS are poorly worded and can be interpreted as being exclusive and alienating. It is appropriate to accept, value and celebrate human diversity. However, “disrupting the Western-prescribed nuclear family” and “freeing ourselves from the tight grip of heteronormative thinking” imagines oppressors among those who can be allies.
Finally, what does “We are unapologetically Black in our positioning” mean to the 54% of BPS students who do not identify as Black? If “We” does not include everyone, then there must be a “They.” Certainly, this cannot be the intent. Words matter, and care should be taken to create and deliver a more inclusive message.
Interestingly, since the adoption of the 14 BLM principles by the Buffalo district, BLM has either removed them from their website or placed them in an inconspicuous place. I hope this reflects a reimagining of BLM guiding principles that better align with blm, and that can be adopted in our schools.