Another Voice: Buffalo Schools’ BLM curriculum needs more inclusive message

For example, one of the BLM demands is to defund the police. By contrast, a 2020 Gallup survey taken after George Floyd’s killing shows that 81% of Black adults prefer to retain or increase the current level of local police presence, similar to the views of Americans overall. Therefore, defunding the police belongs in the public square for discussion and debate, but not as a foundational ideal in a school curriculum.

The 14 BMS principles adopted by the BPS are poorly worded and can be interpreted as being exclusive and alienating. It is appropriate to accept, value and celebrate human diversity. However, “disrupting the Western-prescribed nuclear family” and “freeing ourselves from the tight grip of heteronormative thinking” imagines oppressors among those who can be allies.

Finally, what does “We are unapologetically Black in our positioning” mean to the 54% of BPS students who do not identify as Black? If “We” does not include everyone, then there must be a “They.” Certainly, this cannot be the intent. Words matter, and care should be taken to create and deliver a more inclusive message.