Another Voice: Buffalo’s ties to movie industry are mutually beneficial

I think it’s also fair to say that there is one man who has led the charge to make this area known as Hollywood East and that is Buffalo Niagara Film Commissioner Tim Clark, who has not only led Buffalo’s film renaissance but is also the chair of the Association of Film Commissioners International. That’s a great honor for someone from Buffalo who now works with various film commissioners from around the world.

What is also new and exciting for this area are the two new studios going up on Niagara Street and in South Buffalo. These facilities will not only help with local film productions, but they can also be utilized for post-production work, which is usually done elsewhere. In a sense, these new studios are a catalyst for a new movie colony.

When Covid-19 struck, it postponed many productions around the country, including in Western New York. But now, new or recently stalled productions are back again filming, such as the recently completed film “Cabrini.” And, films shot two years ago are now playing at the theater or on a streaming service, so it seems that this part of the industry is back in full swing.

Now there is a reason to be optimistic about the movie theaters’ chance of success, and that comes right down to basic human nature. There is nothing better than a night out on the town with your spouse, eating at a nice restaurant, followed by a new and exciting movie at an area theater.

Jeffery Zeplowitz is the former town clerk of Amherst and a former crew member with the Tribeca and Woodstock film festivals.