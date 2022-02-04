Another Voice: Buffalo’s ties to movie industry are mutually beneficial

While Covid-19 has affected just about every industry in Western New York, one of those hardest hit was the motion picture and movie theater business. However, I believe there is a light at the end of the tunnel.
When most people think about Western New York and the movies, the 1984 film “The Natural” first comes to mind. However, Buffalo can actually trace its origins back to the mid-1940s/early ’50s when Universal-International Pictures had its film vault and distribution center at what is now the site of Dinosaur Bar-B-Que. You can still see the beautiful façade that exists to this day.
In recent years, there have been numerous films shot here in Western New York. Films such as “Marshall,” “The First Purge,” “A Quiet Place II” and the recently released Guillermo del Toro film “Nightmare Alley.” Much of the interest in Western New York is due to the $420 million in tax incentives set aside by New York State for a film’s below-line costs, which are costs associated with the actual production of the movie and not the salaries of an actor or actress.
While some opponents to the tax incentives shout to the rafters that this is corporate welfare and it should be abolished, I believe that is unfair when one sees the intrinsic value a production brings to an area. These include the use of area restaurants, gasoline, hotels, caterers, and in one case, a local fraternal organization that rented out its parking lot and hall for the film’s production workers.
I think it’s also fair to say that there is one man who has led the charge to make this area known as Hollywood East and that is Buffalo Niagara Film Commissioner Tim Clark, who has not only led Buffalo’s film renaissance but is also the chair of the Association of Film Commissioners International. That’s a great honor for someone from Buffalo who now works with various film commissioners from around the world.
What is also new and exciting for this area are the two new studios going up on Niagara Street and in South Buffalo. These facilities will not only help with local film productions, but they can also be utilized for post-production work, which is usually done elsewhere. In a sense, these new studios are a catalyst for a new movie colony.
When Covid-19 struck, it postponed many productions around the country, including in Western New York. But now, new or recently stalled productions are back again filming, such as the recently completed film “Cabrini.” And, films shot two years ago are now playing at the theater or on a streaming service, so it seems that this part of the industry is back in full swing.
Now there is a reason to be optimistic about the movie theaters’ chance of success, and that comes right down to basic human nature. There is nothing better than a night out on the town with your spouse, eating at a nice restaurant, followed by a new and exciting movie at an area theater.
Jeffery Zeplowitz is the former town clerk of Amherst and a former crew member with the Tribeca and Woodstock film festivals.