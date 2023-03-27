We’re all familiar with the “Keep Buffalo A Secret” mural on Main Street. It’s a light-hearted jest that pays tribute to our city’s dynamic culture.

But Buffalo isn’t much of a secret anymore. Our vibrant landscape and architecture have earned Buffalo a starring role in films such as “Nightmare Alley” and “A Quiet Place 2.” Buffalo’s blossoming film industry has delivered new life to our city, creating well-paying jobs for creatives while generating millions in local spending.

It is all at risk, though, if legislative leaders in Albany fail to pass Governor Hochul’s expanded film and TV tax credits.

For years, Buffalo had a “down-on-its-luck image.” New York’s film tax credits, however, have helped turn our city around, attracting significant investment that has boosted our city’s creative economy. In 2017 alone, film crews injected $40 million into Buffalo’s economy. As a production designer with more than four decades of experience in Buffalo’s theater, television and film industries, I’ve witnessed the transformation firsthand.

I realized how much of a boom the industry would be for Buffalo when I worked on my first major film, “Marshal.” I’ll always remember the faces of owners of antique shops like Horsefeathers when I entered with upwards of $40,000 to spend – a massive increase from my meager theater budgets.

All told, it is estimated that film crews generate more than $9 in spending across New York for every $1 in state incentives. That’s money that goes toward local hiring, restaurants and countless other mom-and-pop shops that film crews rely on.

Beyond local spending, Buffalo is experiencing a boom in capital investments. Buffalo Filmworks, one of the largest soundstages in North America, has delivered 13 movies to Buffalo since opening in 2018. Other projects in the works include the $75 million Buffalo Studios and the $50 million Great Point Studio complex.

Even with all these projects, the future of Buffalo’s film industry is not guaranteed. Film producers rely on local tax credits that sharply reduce the cost of filming, often choosing to film in states with the most competitive tax credits. There’s a national race among states to attract lucrative projects, and New York is falling behind. While Georgia spent $1.3 billion on incentives last year, New York has a limit of just $420 million annually.

The film industry is a lifeline for people like me, providing us with good-paying union jobs that offer competitive benefits. But as New York’s tax credits have become less competitive, the rate of production has slowed down. After years of steady work, I’ve recently struggled to find consistent work.

All of our progress will be lost if our leaders fail to rise to the occasion and pass Governor Hochul’s expanded Empire State Film Production tax credits. Buffalonians are counting on it.

David Butler is a production designer based in Buffalo and member of both IATSE’s Local 52 and Local 829.