Another Voice: Buffalo’s spending plan must include voice of people

Over the past two years, I have found myself saying more often than any other time in my life, “This is a historic moment.” From George Floyd’s murder to the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol to the persistent disparate impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on front-line workers and communities.

And I find myself saying it in this moment, as the City of Buffalo is poised to receive more than $330 million from the federal government through the American Rescue Plan. This once-in-a-generation investment is to be spent to address lost state and local government revenue, support for essential workers, aid to impacted industries, infrastructure investments (e.g., water, sewer and broadband), and financial assistance to households, nonprofits and small businesses. The federal government has encouraged local governments and elected officials to engage communities in an authentic way around how this money can and should be spent, and not just to create the plans in a vacuum.

Despite these directives, neither Mayor Byron W. Brown nor the Common Council has carved out the time to draw ideas, dreams, visions or concepts from community members. To date, there has been only one virtual public meeting on this funding and a community survey offered online via the city’s website.