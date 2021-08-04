Another Voice: Buffalo’s spending plan must include voice of people

Over the past two years, I have found myself saying more often than any other time in my life, “This is a historic moment.” From George Floyd’s murder to the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol to the persistent disparate impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on front-line workers and communities.
And I find myself saying it in this moment, as the City of Buffalo is poised to receive more than $330 million from the federal government through the American Rescue Plan. This once-in-a-generation investment is to be spent to address lost state and local government revenue, support for essential workers, aid to impacted industries, infrastructure investments (e.g., water, sewer and broadband), and financial assistance to households, nonprofits and small businesses. The federal government has encouraged local governments and elected officials to engage communities in an authentic way around how this money can and should be spent, and not just to create the plans in a vacuum.
Despite these directives, neither Mayor Byron W. Brown nor the Common Council has carved out the time to draw ideas, dreams, visions or concepts from community members. To date, there has been only one virtual public meeting on this funding and a community survey offered online via the city’s website.
While I was encouraged by claims from the mayor and the Council that they consulted with some community stakeholders in developing policy recommendations for the city’s draft stimulus investment plan, which was released in mid-July, their efforts have been insufficient to meet the needs of this historic moment. The city has until Aug. 31 to submit a final plan to the U.S. Treasury Department on how this money will be invested in our communities, but the Council is now on recess until the end of the month. This is unacceptable.
The Common Council needs to come back from its recess and over the next four weeks focus on engaging communities by meeting people where they are. This means facilitating community conversations in each Council district with essential workers, small business owners and renters facing eviction, to name just a few of the groups most directly impacted by the current economic crisis.
This means educating community members on what this money is, where it is coming from, how it can be used, and why this investment right now can change the trajectory of our city. Engaging deeply with community in this way will ensure that this plan is as strong and inclusive as possible, and is a plan that will direct funds toward both short-term and long-term investments that will fundamentally improve material conditions in people’s lives.
There is so much at stake in this historic moment. Our faith and trust in government as an engine for equitable economic recovery and shared prosperity for all hangs in the balance. Business as usual will not do.
Micaela Shapiro-Shellaby is director of organizing for PUSH Buffalo.