Another Voice: Buffalo’s school choice system should put students first

After phone calls to schools, texts and a meeting at the placement office, we came away with: In your case you cannot transfer now, the deadline to request school transfers was in March (who knew this? Certainly not this family), fill out applications for next school year, and if there are openings, they can transfer then.

For this Burgard student, who will be a junior next year, there is no chance he will then be able to catch up academically. There should be no transfer deadlines. School choice should be an ongoing process that puts the needs of the student first.

I worry about these students’ future. What schools are left for them? I think we have too many third-tier schools and too few spaces in the “good” schools. (I worked with the School 56 principal who conceived of and implemented the Olmsted Gifted and Talented Program. The problem of too few openings was evident even back then.)

Why can’t each academic high school offer an honors program open to all students who want to learn and work hard? And, more importantly, what happens to the two students this year?

Pamela Murphy, a Bennett High School honors program graduate, retired from a 30-year career as a school psychologist with the Buffalo Public Schools.