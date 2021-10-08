Another Voice: Buffalo’s school choice system should put students first

My graduate training was in clinical psychology and school psychology. Our mantra was: “Put the needs of the client first.”
After church one Sunday, I noticed a young member wearing a Canisius High School sweatshirt. He and his family are Congolese refugees and have struggled with the financial and language difficulties of moving to a new country.
I asked where he went to school. He replied that he had wanted to go to Canisius. Finances made this prohibitive. He wants to be an engineer, took the test for Hutchinson Central Technical High School, did not get in and landed at Burgard High School – a choice he mistakenly made.
Burgard is a vocational school and does not offer the courses he needs to pursue engineering. Similarly, his sister was placed at East High School. She wants to be a lawyer. Her eighth grade school counselor, due most likely to language and cultural misunderstandings, thought she wanted the security guard program at East High School and placed her there.
She needs a strong college preparatory curriculum. East, unfortunately, has serious behavioral difficulties, low graduation rates and limited college success for its graduates.
Buffalo’s school choice approach has not worked for these two students. They need transfers to appropriate schools this school year. We have not been successful in getting them transferred.
After phone calls to schools, texts and a meeting at the placement office, we came away with: In your case you cannot transfer now, the deadline to request school transfers was in March (who knew this? Certainly not this family), fill out applications for next school year, and if there are openings, they can transfer then.
For this Burgard student, who will be a junior next year, there is no chance he will then be able to catch up academically. There should be no transfer deadlines. School choice should be an ongoing process that puts the needs of the student first.
I worry about these students’ future. What schools are left for them? I think we have too many third-tier schools and too few spaces in the “good” schools. (I worked with the School 56 principal who conceived of and implemented the Olmsted Gifted and Talented Program. The problem of too few openings was evident even back then.)
Why can’t each academic high school offer an honors program open to all students who want to learn and work hard? And, more importantly, what happens to the two students this year?
Pamela Murphy, a Bennett High School honors program graduate, retired from a 30-year career as a school psychologist with the Buffalo Public Schools.