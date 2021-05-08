Another Voice: Buffalo’s problems demand new leadership at the top

Many of us wondering about the future of Buffalo tuned into Mayor Byron W. Brown’s State of the City address earlier this year.

People interested in baseball would have learned that the Blue Jays will once again be playing in Buffalo. People looking to be a film extra learned what movies will be shot here. But anyone wondering if their family will be evicted in the fall, whether their children’s school will close, or if the city will hit its emission targets, did not find much to settle their concerns.

Our elected leaders are already back to talking about the current moment like it’s business as usual. For thousands of Buffalo residents, “business as usual” means a return to housing instability, environmental harms and aggressive policing. Instead of using this unprecedented global event to overhaul and reimagine the systems that have failed us, to make sure everyone in our city has food, shelter and clothing, too many of our leaders want to maintain the status quo.

First and foremost is the housing crisis. Before the pandemic, Buffalo already had the oldest housing stock in the country. Our residents suffer from both lead paint and lead pipes, but there is no sign of the massive remediation program needed to fix these problems.