Another Voice: Buffalo’s industrial history embedded in Great Northern

The brick exterior performs no structural function; the building is held up by a steel framework that supports the 48 steel silos within that housed the grain. There have been attempts even before Archer Daniels Midland’s ownership to raze the building because it is no longer commercially useful, not because it is structurally compromised. Its value lies in the history it preserves; hence its designation as a historical landmark when the then owner, Pillsbury, tried to tear it down in the late 1980s.

It is time for those who believe in preserving Buffalo’s industrial history to protect this important piece of our heritage as a once major commercial metropolis. Blue-collar cities like Buffalo have a unique story to tell about wealth generation. How is it that a frontier town with a few thousand residents before the Erie Canal opened in 1825 became one of the wealthiest cities in the country by 1900? The role of the grain elevator is an important part of that story.

As Buffalo became a major trans-shipment point between the wheat fields of the West and the marketplace of New York City, industries grew up around grain processing and ship building that filled the coffers of Buffalo’s entrepreneurs. Preservation of the artifacts of our greatest era of industrial growth, like the restoration of the commercial slip and saving the Great Northern grain elevator, can help us to understand and remember that important American story.

Peter Dow is a member of Friends of the Buffalo Story.