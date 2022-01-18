Another Voice: Buffalo’s industrial history embedded in Great Northern

Why do we cherish and preserve our political monuments, like the Theodore Roosevelt Memorial, or our domestic monuments, like the Darwin Martin House, but fail to recognize the value of our technological monuments, like the Great Northern grain elevator?
Grain built Buffalo. Innovation in grain storage, like the Joseph Dart Steam Grain Elevator, helped to make Buffalo the largest grain port in the world. Elevators saved the backs of Irishmen and reduced grain unloading times from days to a matter of hours. This kind of invention is what has characterized American ingenuity since the country’s founding and continues to place our country at the forefront of the world’s technological advancement.
Celebrating Buffalo’s grain history is one way to instill pride in our citizenry as participants in our nation’s unique capacity for innovation. Why would we allow this last remaining classic structure, with so much local history embedded in it, to be destroyed?
A few facts that we all should know and celebrate: When it opened in 1897, the Great Northern was the largest grain elevator in the world. Its mill was one of the first to run on electricity thanks to Buffalo’s link to electric power generation in Niagara Falls. It was designed by a bridge engineer with the Great Northern Railroad and is the last remaining example of the “brick box” design.
The brick exterior performs no structural function; the building is held up by a steel framework that supports the 48 steel silos within that housed the grain. There have been attempts even before Archer Daniels Midland’s ownership to raze the building because it is no longer commercially useful, not because it is structurally compromised. Its value lies in the history it preserves; hence its designation as a historical landmark when the then owner, Pillsbury, tried to tear it down in the late 1980s.
It is time for those who believe in preserving Buffalo’s industrial history to protect this important piece of our heritage as a once major commercial metropolis. Blue-collar cities like Buffalo have a unique story to tell about wealth generation. How is it that a frontier town with a few thousand residents before the Erie Canal opened in 1825 became one of the wealthiest cities in the country by 1900? The role of the grain elevator is an important part of that story.
As Buffalo became a major trans-shipment point between the wheat fields of the West and the marketplace of New York City, industries grew up around grain processing and ship building that filled the coffers of Buffalo’s entrepreneurs. Preservation of the artifacts of our greatest era of industrial growth, like the restoration of the commercial slip and saving the Great Northern grain elevator, can help us to understand and remember that important American story.
Peter Dow is a member of Friends of the Buffalo Story.