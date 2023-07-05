Since the shooting at the Tops Markets on May 14, 2022, there has been increased attention to the challenges faced by residents in predominately Black communities on Buffalo’s East Side.

But how did we become a city so divided by race in the first place? James J. Coughlin, who recently earned an M.A. from the University at Buffalo, dedicated his thesis to answering that question and has traveled through the city to share his research at various community venues.

In a zine, “City of Distant Neighbors: The Proliferation and Entrenchment of Residential Segregation in Buffalo, New York (1934-1961),” Coughlin explains why so many Black Buffalonians are concentrated in the Masten and Ellicott districts. of the city Many may observe Buffalo’s distinct ethnic communities and assume that people live together out of a sense of common culture and heritage. However, segregation in Buffalo was created intentionally through a long-term process starting in the 1930s, which severely limited the mobility of African Americans and systematically blocked their access to wealth building.

Long-standing policies like redlining and blockbusting meant that Black people, regardless of income, could only find housing in a restricted area. Fear was used as a tactic to keep white neighborhoods homogeneous while forcing African Americans to pay more to live in substandard housing.

Two myths about African Americans – one that they bring down property values and the other about their inherent criminality – were formed during the early part of the 20th century and have persisted. Despite hardships, African Americans have fought hard for their rights.

After all this time, what can be done to change the situation?

James Baldwin once wrote, “Not everything that is faced can be changed, but nothing can be changed until it is faced.” First, we need to face the reality of racial segregation in our city. by first understanding its roots in white supremacy. Next, we should give to those organizations who have boots on the ground in the communities where there is the most need. Finally, we must share. As people of color become increasingly successful at breaking barriers, all our neighborhoods will become more diverse. It is time that we all embrace the changes that are underway. instead of resisting them

Ending racism and creating change will take us all working together. Lend your voice to end discrimination in Buffaloso we can truly become a city of good neighbors.

You can purchase a copy of James Coughlin’s zine at Fitz Books, 433 Ellicott Street in Buffalo to learn more about this history.