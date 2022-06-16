Another Voice: Buffalo’s economic future depends on students’ financial literacy

Buffalo’s economic revival over the past decade has been well-documented and analyzed from nearly every angle. While our city’s broad financial outlook has improved, too many – especially Black and Brown folks and the working poor – have lagged behind this so-called resurgence. We cannot wait for developers or elected officials to save us. We must begin empowering individuals at a young age. That is why I recently introduced a resolution to the Common Council urging New York State and the Buffalo Public Schools to update their curriculum with mandatory financial literacy courses.

By giving students the tools to manage the basics of their personal finances, we can prepare them to live securely, whether they make six figures or minimum wage. Most kids in my community won’t need to understand how stock portfolios work. But they will need to know how to balance their checkbooks. They need to know how to establish credit so they can buy homes for their families. They need to know how to apply for loans and bank accounts.

Last year, Dr. Henry Taylor of the University at Buffalo published an expansive study of the progress and current condition of Black Buffalonians titled, “The Harder We Run.” He describes how historic segregation and disinvestment in Black neighborhoods created problems of unemployment, wage stagnation and homeownership that persist decades later. I see these problems in the University District and across the city every day. African Americans live disproportionately below the poverty line, are more likely to be renters and have lower median household incomes.

We have the opportunity to equip our young people with the knowledge to do more with less. With the skills to make prudent financial decisions for themselves, young people can ensure lasting security and financial stability in the City of Buffalo regardless of systemic disadvantages. The job market fluctuates, the cost of post-graduate education makes it inaccessible for most, inflation continues to increase. Strong personal finance habits can defend against all of this. Just one course or one textbook could make an enormous difference in a student’s future.

The State of Florida mandates high school students complete one-half credit personal finance course to graduate. My resolution calls on New York State and the Buffalo Board of Education to consider instituting a similar standard here in Buffalo.

As chair of the Finance Committee on the Common Council, I know that sound stewardship of our city’s finances is crucial to our continued growth and stability. An individual’s ability to determine their financial success is just as important.

Common Council Member Rasheed N.C. Wyatt represents the University District.