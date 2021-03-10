Another Voice: Buffalo’s Burmese condemn Myanmar’s attack on democracy

We are grieved and disturbed by reports that military leaders in Myanmar are undermining the country’s democratic process, including the arrest of State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi and other civilian officials.
The military coup follows elections last fall that were normal, fair and open. This reversal of the will of the Burmese people is unacceptable. Since the coup, tens of thousands of people in Myanmar have rallied against the military coup and demanded the release of Suu Kyi and others.
This is not the first time that the citizens of the country have taken to the streets to protect human rights and demand democracy. Since the late 1980s, the people of Myanmar have struggled and fought for a return to civilian, democratic rule. The military dictatorship has responded with ongoing persecution of dissidents and minority groups. To date more than 1 million Burmese have been displaced and have sought protection as refugees, the vast majority members of the Karen and Chin minority groups.
More than 117,000 Burmese refugees have resettled in the United States. New York is proud to be the home of more than 14,000 Burmese refugees (10% of the Burmese refugees in the U.S.). Their struggles, sacrifices, resilience and determination make our communities stronger.
In Buffalo we see the impact of our Burmese neighbors up and down Grant Street. They have started businesses, built homes, stabilized neighborhoods and enriched our communities.
Generations of Burmese citizens have committed themselves to building a democracy in their country. They have fought and sacrificed to protect human rights and democracy. Many of them were forced to leave their homes because they stood up to totalitarianism. From the streets of Yangon to Niagara Square, Burmese people across the globe have taken to the streets to voice their opposition to anti-democratic rule.
Their struggle to protect human rights is universal. What happens in Myanmar matters here in Buffalo and all around the world. We all must stand in solidarity with our Burmese neighbors to protect freedom and democratic values.
As agencies, businesses and community organizations working with and serving the Burmese community across New York State, we stand in solidarity with our Burmese neighbors, coworkers and friends and with all the people of Myanmar, who have already endured so much in their quest for democracy and peace.
We mourn this added trauma with them and commit ourselves to working together to help our Burmese neighbors process these unfolding events. We will continue to lend our voices to calls for democracy and accountability in Myanmar.
The authors represent the Western New York Refugee and Asylee Consortium, Stitch Buffalo, Bhutanese-Nepali Community of Buffalo Inc. and Afghan American Community Inc.