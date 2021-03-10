Another Voice: Buffalo’s Burmese condemn Myanmar’s attack on democracy

We are grieved and disturbed by reports that military leaders in Myanmar are undermining the country’s democratic process, including the arrest of State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi and other civilian officials.

The military coup follows elections last fall that were normal, fair and open. This reversal of the will of the Burmese people is unacceptable. Since the coup, tens of thousands of people in Myanmar have rallied against the military coup and demanded the release of Suu Kyi and others.

This is not the first time that the citizens of the country have taken to the streets to protect human rights and demand democracy. Since the late 1980s, the people of Myanmar have struggled and fought for a return to civilian, democratic rule. The military dictatorship has responded with ongoing persecution of dissidents and minority groups. To date more than 1 million Burmese have been displaced and have sought protection as refugees, the vast majority members of the Karen and Chin minority groups.

More than 117,000 Burmese refugees have resettled in the United States. New York is proud to be the home of more than 14,000 Burmese refugees (10% of the Burmese refugees in the U.S.). Their struggles, sacrifices, resilience and determination make our communities stronger.