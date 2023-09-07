For the 70% of Buffalonians who own a vehicle, traveling around the city is as simple as getting in their car and driving to their destination. But for many of the 30% who don’t, according to a 2017 study by 247wallst.com, which used U.S. census data, they rely on the help of Uber drivers like myself to take them to work, often spending a disproportionate amount of their income on rideshare services to commute to part-time, low-wage jobs.

I recently surveyed 50 of my passengers, 93% of them citizens of color living within the city limits, by asking them to fill out a form containing the same five questions: Do you own a car? How much do you spend on Uber per week commuting to work? What is your their race/ethnicity? and Would you use non-bus transportation, such as streetcars or light rail, if it was a less-expensive option?

I formulated the last question after learning many of my riders choose Uber instead of taking an NFTA bus. They don’t, they told me, because the bus doesn’t run frequently enough or they don’t feel comfortable riding it at night.

Fully 3/4 of those without a vehicle said they would use streetcars. But interest wasn’t limited to those without cars. Nearly half of all surveyed who own a vehicle– 46% – also said they would use streetcars or other non-bus transportation.

The most surprising finding from the survey was the weekly amount spent on Uber by residents commuting to low-paying jobs: $66.

Given the state of poor public transportation in Buffalo, which only 13% of Buffalonians use, the decision to build a tunnel over a small portion of Route 33/Kensington Expressway, and erect green space on top in an attempt to remedy historic wrongs – the destruction of Humboldt Parkway – is a poor allocation of $1 billion. I can’t help wondering what kind of streetcar system could be built with that kind of money, and what it could mean to the transportation-strapped East Side.

One would have been hard-pressed to find the words “streetcar,” “trolley,” “tram” and “subway” in the state Department of Transportation’s 75-page scoping report for the 33. The project is the latest example of the DOT’s focus on the transport of privately owned vehicles to the exclusion of public transportation. Few people are even aware Buffalo had 350 kilometers of streetcar track a century ago.With the money that could be saved by investigating better transportation solutions, streetcars and light rail could be built offering affordable transportation to tens of thousands of daily riders. While Uber is how I make my living, I’d gladly sacrifice my ridership numbers if it meant more public transportation options in Buffalo.