Another Voice: Buffalo Public Schools should encourage carpooling, walking, biking

A Jan. 27 Buffalo News story examined the BPS School Board’s proposal to incentivize parents who drive their children to school with a gas card. Both the NFTA and Buffalo Public Schools are being significantly affected by bus driver shortages, but providing financial incentives that encourage parents to drive their children to school is an inequitable, incomplete solution.

There are several glaring issues with this proposal. This incentive will only benefit families who have the means to access a personal vehicle and who also have the time in their schedule to bring their children to school.

According to a 2019 American Community Survey data, about 28% of households in the City of Buffalo do not have a vehicle, meaning this strategy leaves a significant portion of children out in the cold. Furthermore, many students who walk or bike to school reduce the strain on bus service, but won’t benefit from incentives in this proposal, despite also dealing with the challenges of uncleared sidewalks, distracted drivers and streets designed to quickly move cars without consideration for the comfort and safety of pedestrians and bicyclists.