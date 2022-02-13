Another Voice: Buffalo Public Schools should encourage carpooling, walking, biking

A Jan. 27 Buffalo News story examined the BPS School Board’s proposal to incentivize parents who drive their children to school with a gas card. Both the NFTA and Buffalo Public Schools are being significantly affected by bus driver shortages, but providing financial incentives that encourage parents to drive their children to school is an inequitable, incomplete solution.
There are several glaring issues with this proposal. This incentive will only benefit families who have the means to access a personal vehicle and who also have the time in their schedule to bring their children to school.
According to a 2019 American Community Survey data, about 28% of households in the City of Buffalo do not have a vehicle, meaning this strategy leaves a significant portion of children out in the cold. Furthermore, many students who walk or bike to school reduce the strain on bus service, but won’t benefit from incentives in this proposal, despite also dealing with the challenges of uncleared sidewalks, distracted drivers and streets designed to quickly move cars without consideration for the comfort and safety of pedestrians and bicyclists.
Rather than spending valuable resources encouraging unsustainable and inequitable transportation modes, BPS should take note of other programs around the country designed to get children to school safely using all forms of transportation. Examples from school districts in Charlottesville, Va., Fort Collins, Colo., Los Angeles and Santa Cruz, Calif., show holistic school transportation strategies. These programs focus on all forms of transportation, providing students with resources to get to school safely.
Programs often include educational classes and materials about biking and walking safely, maps with safe routes to get to school, carpool matching tools for parents, bike and walking group matching tools for students, and even coordination with the municipality to ensure street infrastructure around schools is designed to safely accommodate children who walk and bike to school.
Students who walk to school would also greatly benefit from collaboration between the City of Buffalo and BPS to coordinate outreach to property owners or implement a sidewalk clearing program in neighborhoods around schools to make walking a safe, reliable option.
Busing played a key role in reducing the segregation of Buffalo Public Schools after the 1976 desegregation plan was put in place by court order. Though those rules ended in the mid-1990s, busing is still an important strategy for ensuring our schools are not segregated. The alternative solutions we propose would not replace busing in the long term, but instead compliment them. However, whatever near-term solutions are proposed should consider whether they will only further contribute to racial and socioeconomic disparities.
Brendan Seney is GO Buffalo Niagara program manager at GObike Buffalo.