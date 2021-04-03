Another Voice: Buffalo Public Schools must partner with parents

Everyone has an opinion on the best way to educate and support children during a pandemic, but the most important perspective is from our parents. It may be a shift in thinking that every one of us is right about our children; however, we do not need to fight among ourselves in our advocacy. We are stronger when we support each other for the needs of all students.
This should be the starting point for shared decision-making.
In June 2020, the state Education Department guidance for the process of developing plans for reopening specifically stated: “As plans for reopening schools are being developed, districts must work together with families to foster trust and instill confidence. Building these strong relationships takes regular, frequent, and transparent two-way communications. These communications should be clear and consistent, and families should be encouraged to engage in the process.”
Unfortunately, the inadequacy of the process has left no one satisfied.
Despite the initial guidance that stipulated that plans be prepared by the end of July, we watched as other districts presented multiphase plans. Now, we are more than halfway through the school year and still waiting for the plan that will allow all students the option of in-person learning.
It is true that many families would have been content with timely and meaningful communications regarding a clear phased-in plan for reopening. However, merely informing families of plans does not represent the spirit of shared decision-making.
I have been on many reopening meetings over the last year and, let me be very clear, there are pockets of true collaboration within our schools and district. Unfortunately, the larger process is limited to involvement in the form of surveys and information sharing.
If we were truly about shared decision-making, all stakeholders would be engaged from the first day of planning – setting goals, identifying obstacles, discussing solutions and collaboratively implementing plans.
The District Parent Coordinating Council has consistently and persistently called on the district to engage with all stakeholders in accordance with federal, state and district plans, guidance and regulations. This process expectation is relevant as we seek ways to be engaged in the decisions around the spending of the American Recovery Plan funds.
Annual federal funds provided by the title programs have always carried a requirement of parent engagement. We are eager to see that the allocation and disbursement of these funds to adopt an even more comprehensive process that truly engages our stakeholders in a collaborative partnership.
Wendy Mistretta, Ph.D., is president of the Buffalo Public Schools District Parent Coordinating Council.