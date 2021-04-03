Another Voice: Buffalo Public Schools must partner with parents

Everyone has an opinion on the best way to educate and support children during a pandemic, but the most important perspective is from our parents. It may be a shift in thinking that every one of us is right about our children; however, we do not need to fight among ourselves in our advocacy. We are stronger when we support each other for the needs of all students.

This should be the starting point for shared decision-making.

In June 2020, the state Education Department guidance for the process of developing plans for reopening specifically stated: “As plans for reopening schools are being developed, districts must work together with families to foster trust and instill confidence. Building these strong relationships takes regular, frequent, and transparent two-way communications. These communications should be clear and consistent, and families should be encouraged to engage in the process.”

Unfortunately, the inadequacy of the process has left no one satisfied.

Despite the initial guidance that stipulated that plans be prepared by the end of July, we watched as other districts presented multiphase plans. Now, we are more than halfway through the school year and still waiting for the plan that will allow all students the option of in-person learning.