Another Voice: Buffalo Planning Board is correct to reject drive-thrus

The rejection of drive-thrus by the City of Buffalo Planning Board sends a strong message of support for walkable neighborhoods in the city. Drive-thrus have been banned in all or parts of cities, towns and villages throughout the United States, including St. Paul, Minneapolis, Cincinnati, Atlanta, Washington, DC., and Cape Cod. In Canada, Toronto, Hamilton, Kingston and London are among the cities banning them.
There are many reasons why drive-thrus are not good for a community, including roadway congestion from traffic queues, the aesthetics of the standard “cookie-cutter” designs to accommodate the drive-thrus, and the less visible impacts on sedentary behavior and exhaust pollution from waiting vehicles.
Perhaps the most significant detriment of drive-thrus is the effect on neighborhood walkability. By impeding on sidewalks, drive-thrus create an unpleasant environment for pedestrians. Another negative effect is that the massive asphalt portion of the drive-thru site needed for driveway lanes and parking, together with the required stormwater buffers, reduce the per-acre taxable value of the improvements to the municipality.
Drive-thrus are rarely found in other parts of the world. At the end of a two-week tour of Spain a few years ago I commented to the tour guide that I had not seen a single drive-thru. His response was “Drive-thrus are for lazy Americans.” I am one of those people who never uses a drive-thru. I get what I want by moving instead of sitting and I am often able to do it faster than those who use the drive-thru. Many people found drive-thrus useful during the pandemic, but that need is now over and not likely to reoccur so the pandemic should not be a valid reason to support more drive-thrus.
Drive-thrus do provide a convenience to people who cannot easily get in and out of their vehicle, but it would be difficult to limit drive-thru use to those people. A local nonprofit organization, Partners for a Livable Western New York, suggested a sign for the entrance to all drive-thrus: “Are you handicapped? Do you have small children in your car? Or are you just plain lazy?”
By objecting to more drive-thrus in the city, the Buffalo Planning Board reinforces that the era of believing that any development in an urban area is better than nothing is over. If the decision-makers in other municipalities take the same position and no longer allow drive-thrus in their walkable neighborhoods and retail centers, they too will send the message that they are attuned to the impact of development on the quality of life of people who live and work in their communities.
George R. Grasser is a real estate consultant and the former Executive Director of Partners for a Livable Western New York.