Another Voice: Buffalo Planning Board is correct to reject drive-thrus

The rejection of drive-thrus by the City of Buffalo Planning Board sends a strong message of support for walkable neighborhoods in the city. Drive-thrus have been banned in all or parts of cities, towns and villages throughout the United States, including St. Paul, Minneapolis, Cincinnati, Atlanta, Washington, DC., and Cape Cod. In Canada, Toronto, Hamilton, Kingston and London are among the cities banning them.

There are many reasons why drive-thrus are not good for a community, including roadway congestion from traffic queues, the aesthetics of the standard “cookie-cutter” designs to accommodate the drive-thrus, and the less visible impacts on sedentary behavior and exhaust pollution from waiting vehicles.

Perhaps the most significant detriment of drive-thrus is the effect on neighborhood walkability. By impeding on sidewalks, drive-thrus create an unpleasant environment for pedestrians. Another negative effect is that the massive asphalt portion of the drive-thru site needed for driveway lanes and parking, together with the required stormwater buffers, reduce the per-acre taxable value of the improvements to the municipality.