Another Voice: Buffalo needs an emergency management office

Buffalo can no longer depend on Erie County to help plan for our safety. Despite being incredibly well forecasted, the Christmas weekend blizzard – the strongest storm to hit this area in decades – still caught Buffalo by surprise, killing more people than the Blizzard of ‘77. Considering the storm’s ferocity, the response by professionals and residents was heroic.

It was the lack of planning and decisions made before the blizzard, specifically the travel ban and lack of emergency shelters, that led to tragedy. The city’s residents deserve disaster planning that will protect lives.

Buffalo relies on Erie County for both public health and emergency management (the Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Services). Technically, the County should be able to implement a driving ban and plan for emergency shelters within city limits.

Yet it didn’t or wasn’t capable. If Buffalo had its own robust emergency management capability, perhaps it would also have had a formal emergency operations center that would not have ignored lessons learned from past winter storms about the critical need to implement a driving ban well before the first flakes fall. This could have communicated the seriousness of the impending weather to businesses and residents, and saved lives.

Instead of traffic control, the National Guard and other New York State assets could have been deployed days earlier to help establish emergency warming shelters in neighborhoods already known to have substandard housing. A competent public health preparedness program would have had every opportunity to use the Department of Health and Human Services program emPOWER, which locates people dependent on powered medical devices. Those people might have been offered aid evacuating to shelters before their power was disrupted, preventing their loved ones from attempting dangerous rescues during the blizzard.

The city could skip buying specialized equipment, such as snowmobiles (only useful every few years), if instead it made plans to effectively use volunteers. This means training, credentialing and integration with first responders – the Western New York equivalent to the “Cajun Navy” of boat-owning volunteers in Louisiana who respond after hurricanes. Catastrophic loss of life could have been avoided.

This had nothing to do with how quickly Buffalo streets were cleared. Instead, it was a lack of planning by those entrusted with keeping us safe and the absence of a structure to get it accomplished. Buffalo needs an emergency management office.

Arnold Bogis is a Senior Analyst for Preparedness at the Association of State and Territorial Health Officials. The views expressed do not represent those of his employer.