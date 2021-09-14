Another Voice: Buffalo must return $1.84 million ‘mined’ from school zone speed camera program

Traffic safety in Buffalo has always been about “mining for gold,” as a former Buffalo councilman once put it. Like other traffic ticketing schemes by the city to generate revenue under the guise of safety, Buffalo’s school zone speed camera program was called out and officially shut down.

But the city must return to the people the more than $1.84 million mined through the program. Refunds of school zone speed camera tickets are not just a legal imperative; they are necessary to correct Buffalo’s pattern of racial and economic injustice.

During a global pandemic, the city expanded its long-standing, predatory traffic ticketing through the school zone speed camera program, balancing its budget on the backs of Black and brown residents. This shameful practice reinforces the system of racial capitalism that this country’s economy is built on.

However, unlike related wealth-extracting practices in Buffalo, the city shockingly admitted that this program violated the law, strengthening the call for refunds of the city’s $1.84 million profit.