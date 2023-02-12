“We won’t solve the climate crisis unless we solve the misinformation crisis.”

The epic PBS docuseries, The Power of Big Oil, on the fossil fuel industry’s decades-long and ongoing campaign against climate action opens with this stark warning from Congressman Ro Khanna. New York would be remiss to ignore Khanna’s warning as it embarks upon the challenging but necessary task of implementing the recommendations of its Climate Action Council’s Scoping Plan.

The plan’s recent approval has motivated the fossil fuel industry’s allies, front groups and executives to add fresh fervor to their concerted misinformation campaign with focus-group tested themes like “affordability and reliability,” particularly in Western New York.

Efforts to paint fracked methane, sold under the “natural gas” moniker, as a clean bridge fuel have resurfaced. Meanwhile, methane’s atmospheric heating potential is 85 times higher than that of the more familiar culprit, carbon dioxide. This, and the fact that methane leaks everywhere – from drilling to distribution to domestic appliances – makes it a major contributor to climate collapse. About 30% of all global warming to date is from methane. Gas is also an awful health hazard. During the holiday cold snap, and also during the terrible 2021 Texas winter storm, widespread gas network failures shut down power plants and thousands of customers received emergency warnings to curtail heating. Moreover, with the US becoming the worlds’ largest exporter, the days of cheap gas are over.

“Natural” gas is not clean, not safe, not reliable and not affordable – a bridge to nowhere but a hellscape of climate apocalypse.

Then there’s the old trick of deceptively equating the energy content of gas and electricity to fearmonger about grid reliability and capacity with decarbonized buildings. As poweroutage.us would reveal, power outages are uncommon beyond severe weather events. However, HVAC technicians and plumbers rescue thousands of shivering customers from broken boilers, furnaces, and water heaters almost every winter day. Cold-climate heat pumps use 2–4 times less energy to deliver the warmth of their fossil-fuel counterparts.

Electrification is more than about the climate. It’s also about doing more with less, more cleanly, more healthfully and more elegantly – a beautiful future that the purveyors of soot, fumes, smog and asthma are hell-bent on delaying because it imperils their profits.

Upstate and Western New York are too cold for heat pumps and electric vehicles, we’re told. But much-colder Montreal’s ban on fossil fuels in new construction starts next year, and 80% of new cars sold in Norway are now pure electric. Could Montreal and Norway be hiding some heat-pump and EV secrets that Buffalo isn’t privy to? Not really. Buffalo just dug itself out of two colossal blizzards exacerbated by fossil-fueled climate weirding, and it sure will plow through what Bill McKibben calls the blizzard of fossil-fuel nonsense.

Lynn Saxton and Anshul Gupta are members of the Climate Reality Project; Lynn co-chairs its Western New York chapter.