Another Voice: Buffalo must lead the response to Saturday's hate-filled assault

It’s our turn.

Until Saturday, “It’s Buffalo’s Turn,” meant, “Super Bowl victory is ours this year!”

Since Buffalo became the latest target of the white supremacist movement, “It’s our turn” now means something very different.

Saturday’s massacre at Tops was the result of a coordinated, unchecked movement whose very purpose is to enrage marginalized people. Hate poisons the psyche of the unheard and stokes the fears of the vulnerable. Its bottom feeder “leaders” spew venom and encourage their enraged followers to take out their enemies. They blame Blacks or women or Jews or gays or Asians, whatever contributor to the American mosaic they decide should be in its cross hairs. None of us is safe.

We have a duty to fight today’s Nazis and their propaganda machine, from the vilest parts of the dark web to the mainstream media outlets whose business plans are built on ginning people up by fueling fear and focusing blame.

After the crash of Flight 3407, Buffalo led the charge for measures to address problems. It took over 12 years, but thanks to determined Buffalonians, we all fly more safely.

Local Muslim community members reported suspicious activities to the FBI, leading to the arrest of the Lackawanna Six. They didn’t look the other way. Instead, they recognized the threat they saw with their own eyes – and they acted. Courageously.

When the Lackawanna Six were found guilty of providing “material support and resources to a foreign terrorist organization,” Western New York didn’t break out into riots. We showed the world the power of diversity and inclusion and how a community can move forward together, peacefully.

On Saturday, a gunman came to Buffalo to destroy lives, but he wasn’t a lone wolf. He was part of a pack of lies spread by haters who find community on the internet. It’s up to us, Buffalo, to help figure out how to connect the dots and hold hawkers of hate accountable.

The gun’s capacity was enhanced by a machinist who amplified the power of his assault weapon. Let’s make sure that the machinist is held liable.

There were signs the gunman suffered from mental illness. Let’s demand that our health care system and reporting mechanisms are coordinated, with checks and balances in place, to seal the cracks people fall through.

Let’s be brave enough to challenge hate speech wherever we encounter it.

Let’s visit www.racialequitybuffalo.org to learn how each of us can help address the segregation that has held our community back for too long.

It’ll take courage, determination, patience, and strategy to combat it. But if not us, who? It’s our turn. Let’s go, Buffalo.

Kate Masiello is Buffalo’s former first lady and co-creator of our local chapter of the Million Mom March.