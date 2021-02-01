Another Voice: Buffalo must find answers on the appropriate use of force

Last September, I was driving with my family to a late summer pool party when I stopped at a red light at Oak and Genesee streets in downtown Buffalo. I turned and saw a group of police officers addressing a man with a baseball bat. I was close enough that eventually I could see the man’s eyes. He did not look well, and then the light turned green.
Driving away, my young children asked me what would happen to the man and what had he done wrong. I said I did not know. The media later reported that he had struck a police officer with the bat and was then shot by another police officer. He survived and had been suffering a mental health episode. I was saddened to hear all this and could not help but ask myself if things could have ended differently.
Much has happened since that September day, but this question has remained in the back of my mind. I come from a large family of decorated and honorable law enforcement officials. I have served as a local, state and federal prosecutor. I believe most officers act earnestly and in good faith to protect people and property in our community. Yet, there are issues, here and nationally, regarding the proper use of force, response to mental health calls and disparate impact of policing on citizens of color.
So, where do we go from here? We are doing what Buffalonians do best: rolling up our sleeves and getting to work. Mayor Byron Brown has launched a commission to recommend policies to improve the delivery of police services and eliminate misconduct. I sit on this commission and have seen it draw from the broad expertise of its members with backgrounds in government, law enforcement, community services, education, labor, ministry, the courts and civil rights advocacy.
The commission has examined strategies for responding to mental health related calls, including partnerships with mental health professionals, as well as a program (LEAD) that can reduce arrests and divert individuals with behavioral health needs out of the criminal justice system.
The commission has also assessed policies limiting the use of force by police and requiring de-escalation tactics. These measures can help prevent the use of excessive force that disproportionately impacts citizens of color.
Is there more work to be done? Absolutely, and even the best policies are only as effective as the will to comply. This requires continued strong leadership, training, monitoring, enforcement, discipline and accountability, just like in any other organization.
Looking back on that September day, I still do not have all the answers. What I do know is that the police need a clear framework of rules enabling them to do what they do best – serve and protect – while treating citizens of all races fairly, equally and compassionately. If “The City of Good Neighbors” is to mean anything, we cannot accept anything less.
Mike McCabe is a former local, state and federal prosecutor in Buffalo, now in private practice.