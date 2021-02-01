Another Voice: Buffalo must find answers on the appropriate use of force

Last September, I was driving with my family to a late summer pool party when I stopped at a red light at Oak and Genesee streets in downtown Buffalo. I turned and saw a group of police officers addressing a man with a baseball bat. I was close enough that eventually I could see the man’s eyes. He did not look well, and then the light turned green.

Driving away, my young children asked me what would happen to the man and what had he done wrong. I said I did not know. The media later reported that he had struck a police officer with the bat and was then shot by another police officer. He survived and had been suffering a mental health episode. I was saddened to hear all this and could not help but ask myself if things could have ended differently.

Much has happened since that September day, but this question has remained in the back of my mind. I come from a large family of decorated and honorable law enforcement officials. I have served as a local, state and federal prosecutor. I believe most officers act earnestly and in good faith to protect people and property in our community. Yet, there are issues, here and nationally, regarding the proper use of force, response to mental health calls and disparate impact of policing on citizens of color.