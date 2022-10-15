Another Voice: Buffalo-Kanazawa relationship is a wonderful example of people-to-people diplomacy

This year marks the 60th anniversary of Buffalo’s sister city relationship with Kanazawa, Japan. In 1962, less than 20 years after WWII ended, we committed to President Eisenhower’s vision of “People-to-People” diplomacy.

Last week, Mayor Murayama, Kanazawa’s mayor, returned to Buffalo for his second visit. He was clearly excited to be back and actively connecting with Buffalonians at the many events he attended. His travelling companions were city council members and landscape architects, all helping to celebrate this milestone.

Kanazawa is famous for Kenroku-en, one of the three great gardens in Japan. In 1964, Buffalo received koto ji doro, a two-legged lantern replica of one in Kenroku-en. With that first gift, the idea of a Japanese Garden in Buffalo was born, and by the early 1970s our Japanese Garden in Delaware Park was featuring this iconic lantern.

The Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy has been the garden’s steward for over 20 years. A unique landscape such as this needs to be carefully maintained, and each time we’ve needed help, Kanazawa has generously given its time and expertise.

Last week, if you happened to walk by, you would have seen three Japanese gardeners wading through Mirror Lake around the islands, with a large wooden mallet, a metal stake and black posts. They were strategically placing the posts for erosion control.

The gardeners also gave instruction on Japanese pruning techniques, and although they weren’t teaching in English, the lesson was understood by an enthusiastic audience. The garden also received two new Yoshino cherry trees. These trees were added as part of the growing cherry blossom collection we recognize here each spring.

Much like a garden, relationships must be cultivated with love and care. Along with Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy, the Japan Culture Center, the city of Buffalo, and Friends of the Japanese Garden all played a part in this celebration because they believe in the value of our relationship with Kanazawa. Having a meaningful relationship with a common cause makes us all better. It’s part of Buffalo’s rich history of welcoming wave after wave of immigrants, as well as others from around the world who come to visit or live.

President Kennedy revised Eisenhower’s vision into today’s Sister City program. This program was borne out of the depth and uncertainty of the Cold War. Today, with the world once again dealing with instability and the specter of nuclear war, the Sister City program is a relevant reminder of our common humanity and interests.

The Japanese Garden in Delaware Park reminds us that relationships matter. At the heart of last week’s sister city celebration, you saw Eisenhower’s vision of people-to-people diplomacy in full bloom.

Paula Hinz is the co-founder of Buffalo’s Cherry Blossom Festival Festival and an active member of the Friends of the Japanese Garden.