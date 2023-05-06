As summer approaches and the U.S. travel industry celebrates the 40th anniversary of National Travel and Tourism Week, Buffalo is on the brink of a watershed year for travel and tourism. The impact in the months ahead will be profound – with the June reopening of the Buffalo AKG Art Museum, the new team booking guest stays at the Richardson Hotel, the plantings, labyrinth, sculpture and apartments emerging at Silo City and an expanding array of breweries and distilleries welcoming visitors with new flavors.

There’s more: The waterfront from Canalside to the Outer Harbor teems with life – from people out strolling to cyclists, boaters and parkgoers hanging out and soaking it all up. The creative menus and international fare from Sudan, the Phillipines and Ethiopia at the newly open Downtown Bazaar in the heart of the Theatre District are just a few examples of the great Buffalo food that has long attracted travelers. This summer will unfold at the Buffalo River with help from outfitters like Elevator Alley Kayak and Buffalo Bike Tours and the profusion of fun at RiverWorks with its tiki boat rides, zip lining and Ferris wheel that includes an adaptive seat for wheelchairs.

This is all worth celebrating.

The more people understand about our transformation, the more locals can be ambassadors and warmly welcome visitors to our community.

This year, get your invitations out. Tell family, friends and visitors to come discover the best of our region. After its June 15 opening, you can start at the Buffalo AKG Art Museum. With its beauty, complexity and new public welcome, it is a metaphor for the renaissance unfolding here.

There is work underway for another highlight on the horizon: Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Centennial Park, the former LaSalle Park, will have its swimming pool and splash pad open this year along with the newly renovated skate park. Those amenities are surrounded by work now underway to transform the park into another Buffalo waterfront destination with new ball fields, new shoreline access and a pedestrian bridge spanning the Interstate 190 with a new visual welcome to visitors as they drive in.

These facets make our newly imagined city and region that surrounds it, something we can all be proud of. The open designs of the Buffalo AKG Art Museum and Centennial Park were a response to the desires of the citizens who live here. The ideas people expressed at community meetings shaped these new regional constellations. Now is the time to celebrate our good work and all the public spaces, restaurants and ways of exploring and sharing our beautiful home on the lake. Get the word out. And get ready for a memorable, and spectacular, summer.

Patrick J. Kaler is president and CEO of Visit Buffalo Niagara.