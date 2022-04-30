Another Voice: Buffalo has built a thriving tourism economy

They come from around the world. From Key West to Kitchener. From Brisbane to Boston. From thousands of ZIP and postal codes across North America and every corner of the globe, visitors find their way to Buffalo. They are drawn by our cultural attractions, architecture, fishing and food. They come for Porchfest, the TR Site and the Erie County Fair. They visit the Burchfield, Sportsmen’s and Graycliff. They hop on board flamingo boats, water bikes and paddle boards. They sample beef on weck, wings and fish fries. They come as couples with no kids. Girlfriends on a getaway. Multi-generation families. Convention delegates. And they all leave behind the kind of out-of-town dollars that fatten the coffers of our restaurants, attractions, hotels and retail outlets.

You may not realize it, but someone you know may very well be one of the more than 30,000 people employed in the region’s hospitality industry. Tourism is kind of a big deal around here and it’s time we started thinking of ourselves as a place with a tourism economy that can stand alongside the manufacturing, finance and health care sectors. It may have been hard to imagine that Buffalo would one day be a desirable place to visit when Bethlehem Steel was closing its gates in 1982, but that is exactly what has happened. In fact, it should be a source of tremendous civic pride that we have built a successful tourism economy where none had existed.

Visionary investments in remediating our waterfront, in Canalside, Ohio Street and the Outer Harbor set the stage for a dramatic shift in the downward trajectory the city appeared to be on. Bold leadership culminated in the restoration and rebirth of the Darwin Martin House, the Richardson Campus and Seneca One. Enterprising activists and creative thinkers established what are now thought of as signature events on the Buffalo calendar such as Garden Walk, the Wing Festival, Food Truck Tuesdays and the Queen City Jazz Festival. And entrepreneurs took a chance and helped revive entire neighborhoods by opening coffee shops, breweries, new restaurants and small businesses.

If a strong hospitality industry is built on being hospitable, perhaps it’s no surprise that the City of Good Neighbors gets such high marks from visitors. People notice how friendly we are. They appreciate that we look them in the eye and say hello. Give them directions. Recommend a favorite spot. Buy a round. An article about Buffalo in Thrillist.com may have said it best: “The people are real, the food is great, and they’ve repurposed beautiful relics without a hint of pretension. You will party harder, eat better, and make more new friends, all for less money, than anywhere else in America.”

Well done, Buffalo. Well done.

Patrick Kaler is president and CEO of Visit Buffalo Niagara.