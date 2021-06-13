Another Voice: Buffalo district misrepresents funding of charter schools

Buffalo’s charter school parents, families and supporters agree with The News’ editorial on June 1 arguing that Westminster Community and Enterprise charter schools should remain open, and that the Buffalo School Board’s March 31 closure decision be reversed.
The unacceptable alternative for the 950 K-8 students in these two schools relegates them to likely lower-performing Buffalo Public Schools, denies parents the access to schools of their choice and forces disruption during an already catastrophic time for families in Buffalo’s neediest communities.
Working with a statewide organization that hosts 351 open and approved public charters and their 150,000-plus students, we want to point out how charters are funded, and why the arguments that charters “siphon” funds from the Buffalo district are false and misleading – and certainly should not be used as a rationale to close two strong schools.
Charter funding is calculated according to a state formula, and the funds are distributed via public districts, which are expected to pass these funds to the charter schools for their students, based on their enrollment. The district plays the important role of confirming student enrollment, but the money paid to charters is not the district’s money.
If I saw you at church and asked you to give a mutual friend the $50 I said I owed her, that $50 wouldn’t be yours, even if you held onto it for a few days until you saw our friend. Funding for charters is no different; the state passes these funds through the district to Buffalo’s 20 charter schools for their 9,500 public school students.
It may feel painful to pull out that $50 the next time you see our friend, or for the district to write the state-mandated checks to public charters serving Buffalo students, but that money was given for safekeeping, not ownership. Public resources belong to students and their families, not to districts.
We should also keep in mind that the Buffalo district is receiving an additional $387 million in state and federal stimulus funds related to Covid recovery; the very timing and nature of these funds underscores the argument that this is not the time to close two well-performing charter schools. There are more pressing priorities – for district students, as well as charter students – than forcing students and families to make a transition to schools not of their choosing.
The idea that charter schools take away money from public education is false – especially since they are public schools themselves. What charters do is give parents choice for where and how they want their children educated.
Janique S. Curry, a former Buffalo School Board member, is community engagement manager for the New York Charter School Association.