Another Voice: Buffalo district misrepresents funding of charter schools

Buffalo’s charter school parents, families and supporters agree with The News’ editorial on June 1 arguing that Westminster Community and Enterprise charter schools should remain open, and that the Buffalo School Board’s March 31 closure decision be reversed.

The unacceptable alternative for the 950 K-8 students in these two schools relegates them to likely lower-performing Buffalo Public Schools, denies parents the access to schools of their choice and forces disruption during an already catastrophic time for families in Buffalo’s neediest communities.

Working with a statewide organization that hosts 351 open and approved public charters and their 150,000-plus students, we want to point out how charters are funded, and why the arguments that charters “siphon” funds from the Buffalo district are false and misleading – and certainly should not be used as a rationale to close two strong schools.

Charter funding is calculated according to a state formula, and the funds are distributed via public districts, which are expected to pass these funds to the charter schools for their students, based on their enrollment. The district plays the important role of confirming student enrollment, but the money paid to charters is not the district’s money.