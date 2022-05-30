Another Voice: Buffalo deserves a Super Bowl-worthy sustainable stadium

The Buffalo Bills will have a new home, with plans to open for the 2026 season. With a short window for design and construction, we have little time to ensure that we have the best stadium available for the next 50 years.

The choice of the design team Populous is a good start. From reports in the media, the Pegulas like the design features of the Populous designed Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. But is the covered, compact seating bowl and its “wall of sound” end zone all that we should expect in our new stadium?

As much as I like the concept of duplicating the London stadium, I think we can go further and create the model of a sustainable sports facility for others to emulate. There are three new arenas with features that should be incorporated into our new Bills stadium. First is the new home of DC United. Audi Field is a LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) Gold Certified design featuring stormwater management systems, recycling and food waste composting. In addition, a 627.8-kilowatt solar project was added on the canopies over their seating bowl.

In Las Vegas, Allegiant Stadium uses a state-of-the-art data system to monitor energy usage, using LED lighting throughout the stadium as well as occupancy sensors for lighting control. They also have an active waste diversion program to divert recyclable materials from the landfill. In addition, they have partnered with a food scrap collector who turns the leftover food into livestock feed.

But the current standard for sustainability is the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle. It is poised to be the world’s first arena to earn a net-zero certification. The facility harvests rainwater for use in making the ice surface for the Seattle Kraken. The facility is powered solely on renewable energy sources, and it has connections to the Seattle Monorail and ample space for electric vehicle charging stations.

This year’s World Cup soccer will put the sustainable stadium to the test. In order to host the event, the organizers in Qatar pledged that all venues would be zero-carbon emitting. This includes special climate controls to maintain a playable temperature on the field even with a roof open to 100-plus degree temperatures.

It is hopeful that the Bills owners like a stadium that was designed as a dual-purpose stadium. Soccer is the primary tenant for the Tottenham Hotspur stadium, but it is the first European facility also designed for American football. Our new facility should be sustainable, but it should offer the flexibility to be used for more than 10 games a year. Populous has shown that they can offer flexibility as well as sustainability elsewhere. Now it’s time to bring it to Buffalo.

Sierra Club Executive Board member John S. Szalasny focuses on recycling, waste and sustainability issues.