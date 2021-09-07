Another Voice: Buffalo bishop must show true remorse to victims of abuse

On Aug. 17, 2021, in a prepared statement regarding the healing process for the victims of clergy sexual abuse scandal, Buffalo Bishop Michael Fisher acknowledged that the church “must go to whatever length is required to demonstrate genuine remorse.”

The question unanswered by Fisher is what specific steps the Catholic church needs to take to demonstrate “genuine remorse.” Our bishop offered no options, ideas or solutions in his statement as to how he wants to demonstrate genuine remorse for the church’s role in this abuse.

As a daily Mass attendee, a Eucharistic minister and instructor of RCIA, I offer the following options to our bishop as steps that may show the victims of clergy sexual abuse that the church is capable of demonstrating genuine remorse. Also, as a lawyer, I have represented several of the priests in the sex abuse scandal.

Fisher needs to offer every church asset of the diocese – including its parishes – to the victims of clergy sexual abuse. A poor church is a healthy church. Christ multiplied the loaves of bread on a mountaintop, not in a fancy cathedral.