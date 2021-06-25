Another Voice: Buffalo AKG Art Museum's transformation is focused on both art and people

Becoming the Buffalo AKG Art Museum means more than giving our community a new and revitalized campus, a new name and logo. It is as much about showcasing our world-renowned collection as it is about people – the extraordinary staff; the students, families and art lovers who visit; and the residents of Western New York who experience public art in the community or connect with art educators in the classroom. It is the strength and commitment of our community that enables us to become the Buffalo AKG with unity and purpose.
For the last 18 months, the museum Board and staff have worked with a national expert to develop a framework for our Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Accessibility (IDEA) initiatives. The IDEA Framework is our tool for prioritizing and creating accountability in the ongoing process of aligning our words with actions. We are committed to ensuring that when the Buffalo AKG reopens, it is a welcoming place in which every individual takes pride of ownership and feels a sense of belonging.
Our commitment to IDEA will be integrated with every aspect of the Buffalo AKG, including its physical structure. The architectural elements that will help make our commitment a reality include:
• A new “town square” in the Seymour H. Knox Building, a space for year-round civic engagement, open free of charge during museum hours.
• A 2,000-square-foot gallery in the Knox Building, free of charge.
• The transformation of the Elmwood Avenue parking lot into a vibrant, public Great Lawn, repatriating more than half an acre of public green space and further integrating the campus into the Olmsted Park System.
• A place within the town square for visitors to create, play and engage with art in new, informal ways.
This weekend, we invite all members of the community to make their marks on a steel beam at Albright-Knox Northland that will become part of the steel structure of the new Gundlach Building. To us, this is a literal demonstration of the ways in which the thoughts, voices and lives of everyone in Western New York have been fundamental to the creation of the Buffalo AKG as a cultural resource that endeavors to share curiosity, inspiration and creativity with all.
It is in our partnerships that we find our greatest strengths. As we build upon the IDEA framework, we look to the community to help shape and actualize our vision. We are committed to the consistent and ongoing pursuit of IDEA principles and actions, which we believe is vital to achieving our greater goal of helping to build a stronger, revitalized Western New York.
Alice F. Jacobs is board president of the Albright-Knox Art Gallery. Janne Sirén is Peggy Pierce Elfvin Director.