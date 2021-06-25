Another Voice: Buffalo AKG Art Museum's transformation is focused on both art and people

Becoming the Buffalo AKG Art Museum means more than giving our community a new and revitalized campus, a new name and logo. It is as much about showcasing our world-renowned collection as it is about people – the extraordinary staff; the students, families and art lovers who visit; and the residents of Western New York who experience public art in the community or connect with art educators in the classroom. It is the strength and commitment of our community that enables us to become the Buffalo AKG with unity and purpose.

For the last 18 months, the museum Board and staff have worked with a national expert to develop a framework for our Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Accessibility (IDEA) initiatives. The IDEA Framework is our tool for prioritizing and creating accountability in the ongoing process of aligning our words with actions. We are committed to ensuring that when the Buffalo AKG reopens, it is a welcoming place in which every individual takes pride of ownership and feels a sense of belonging.

Our commitment to IDEA will be integrated with every aspect of the Buffalo AKG, including its physical structure. The architectural elements that will help make our commitment a reality include:

• A new “town square” in the Seymour H. Knox Building, a space for year-round civic engagement, open free of charge during museum hours.