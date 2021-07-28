Another Voice: Brown's tenure as mayor has produced a better Buffalo

Adam Zyglis is a talented, Pulitzer Prize-winning cartoonist, but his medium sometimes requires too limited a focus. That was the case with his recent cartoon showing Buffalo’s “corporate interests,” on the pen writing in Mayor Byron Brown’s name.
I, like so many of his supporters, have known and worked with Mayor Brown for decades. He played a role in building a new City Mission, clearing streets of zombie properties, supporting children through summer reading, and helping train them for the work world through his summer jobs and internship programs.
Let’s look closely at Buffalo’s “corporate interests.” Why would banks, insurance companies, advertising agencies, nonprofits, law firms, engineering and architecture companies and developers – the pillars of the region’s economy – unabashedly support the mayor after 16 years? Because of the dramatic improvement in Buffalo since 2006.
Back then, there was no Canalside, no RiverWorks, no LECOM Harborcenter and no Explore & More Children’s Museum. There was no restored carousel, no plans for Wilson Centennial Park, no fresh-food Braymiller Market downtown, no Silo City, and the Buffalo-Niagara Medical Campus was half the draw it is today. There was no Green Code, the Outer Harbor was a postindustrial wasteland, and where today Seneca One tower thrives, HSBC prepared to exit.
As a Buffalo native, educated in its schools, do I think these and hundreds of other positive projects, changes and improvements in our city all occurred because Brown was elected to City Hall? Of course not. State and county leaders helped Buffalo a ton, as did the Common Council and clergy members. But Brown collaborated, cajoled, negotiated, and, yes, led Buffalo’s improvement.
Why am I urging city residents to write in Brown’s name on Nov. 2? Because we remember what Buffalo was like before 2006. And, while I respect the right of some people to propose other ideas about how the city should be run, I believe we need experienced leadership.
I know that Brown knows how to manage and balance a $535 million budget, to deliver city services and prepare for the challenges ahead in 2022. He realizes that raising taxes on businesses in Buffalo will just make them move to the suburbs.
Finally, there are about 258,000 Buffalo residents and more than 155,000 registered city voters. I do not think that 7.5% of the city’s registered voters and 4% of the city’s population is a mandate for anything. Let’s see what happens on Election Day. I am hoping that good government and common sense will prevail.
Sharon L. Hanson is a community leader and former chair of Erie County Medical Center’s Board of Directors.