Another Voice: Brown's tenure as mayor has produced a better Buffalo

Adam Zyglis is a talented, Pulitzer Prize-winning cartoonist, but his medium sometimes requires too limited a focus. That was the case with his recent cartoon showing Buffalo’s “corporate interests,” on the pen writing in Mayor Byron Brown’s name.

I, like so many of his supporters, have known and worked with Mayor Brown for decades. He played a role in building a new City Mission, clearing streets of zombie properties, supporting children through summer reading, and helping train them for the work world through his summer jobs and internship programs.

Let’s look closely at Buffalo’s “corporate interests.” Why would banks, insurance companies, advertising agencies, nonprofits, law firms, engineering and architecture companies and developers – the pillars of the region’s economy – unabashedly support the mayor after 16 years? Because of the dramatic improvement in Buffalo since 2006.

Back then, there was no Canalside, no RiverWorks, no LECOM Harborcenter and no Explore & More Children’s Museum. There was no restored carousel, no plans for Wilson Centennial Park, no fresh-food Braymiller Market downtown, no Silo City, and the Buffalo-Niagara Medical Campus was half the draw it is today. There was no Green Code, the Outer Harbor was a postindustrial wasteland, and where today Seneca One tower thrives, HSBC prepared to exit.