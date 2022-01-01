Another Voice: Brownfield Cleanup Program has made Buffalo cleaner, more vibrant

Today’s Buffalo looks very different than the Buffalo of 2005. While much ink has been spilled about why that has happened, one catalyst frequently goes unnoticed: the state’s Brownfield Cleanup Program.
The program’s goal is simple: to help our community clean contaminated, underused properties, and then redevelop them into something productive and exciting.
And it has done just that.
In the heart of downtown, a parking lot used to sit on top of 51,000 tons of contaminated fill and soil. Now, it’s home to the Braymiller Market (a grocery store in a neighborhood that lacked one), and 200 units of affordable housing.
One Canalside – a hotel, restaurant, and office building – towers over our waterfront on the site where the unsightly Donovan State Office Building used to sit.
At the intersection and Elmwood and Delavan, a new mixed-use residential and commercial building, anchored by JT’s Restaurant, now sits where an old gas station used to be.
Farther up Elmwood, tenants are moving into the Pierce Arrow Lofts, a residential complex inside the former automobile factory.
Gates Circle is now home to a senior housing complex on the former hospital site, with more redevelopment projects in the works.
On Chandler Street, two old warehouses that used to host manufacturing and chemical refining facilities are now home to many restaurants and the Chandler Street Market.
What do these projects all have in common? Their sites were all contaminated, and many were eyesores. But, through the Brownfield Cleanup Program, they became environmentally safer and are now exciting pages in Buffalo’s renaissance story.
The brownfield program is not limited to these “landmark” projects, though. Plenty of smaller but important projects have quietly improved our neighborhoods, and the program’s heightened credit for affordable housing construction has particularly benefitted low-income tenants.
However, the program is in jeopardy. It is set to expire at the end of 2022, meaning our region will lose this critical redevelopment resource unless our state leaders take action.
The Brownfield Cleanup Program has made Buffalo safer and healthier while helping usher in a new chapter in our city’s history. As the State Legislature convenes for its 2022 session, we urge Gov. Kathy Hochul to renew it. State Sen. Tim Kennedy and Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes have wisely proposed legislation to renew the program.
Michael Lesakowski is president of TurnKey Environmental Restoration. Samuel Savarino is president and CEO of Savarino Companies.