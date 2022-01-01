Another Voice: Brownfield Cleanup Program has made Buffalo cleaner, more vibrant

Today’s Buffalo looks very different than the Buffalo of 2005. While much ink has been spilled about why that has happened, one catalyst frequently goes unnoticed: the state’s Brownfield Cleanup Program.

The program’s goal is simple: to help our community clean contaminated, underused properties, and then redevelop them into something productive and exciting.

And it has done just that.

In the heart of downtown, a parking lot used to sit on top of 51,000 tons of contaminated fill and soil. Now, it’s home to the Braymiller Market (a grocery store in a neighborhood that lacked one), and 200 units of affordable housing.

One Canalside – a hotel, restaurant, and office building – towers over our waterfront on the site where the unsightly Donovan State Office Building used to sit.

At the intersection and Elmwood and Delavan, a new mixed-use residential and commercial building, anchored by JT’s Restaurant, now sits where an old gas station used to be.

Farther up Elmwood, tenants are moving into the Pierce Arrow Lofts, a residential complex inside the former automobile factory.