Point duty in policing is holding a key location to control the flow of traffic. In the military, it’s the most dangerous position at the head of a maneuver. In a lifetime of service, we’ve taken points of control and recognize the importance of leadership.

We believe Mayor Byron W. Brown should remain on point representing Buffalo. He is the most qualified candidate in the race measured by integrity, experience and results.

Forty years ago, we started as Buffalo police officers. We were assigned to the Point Control Unit, covering the intersection where Mayor James D. Griffin drove into work daily. He often remarked that we had the daily traffic situation under control and got the job done with excellence. Likewise, Mayor Anthony Masiello’s administration prioritized investing in a well-trained and effective police department.