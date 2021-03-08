Another Voice: BPS’ ‘responsive’ curriculum promotes division

This view was reinforced at a virtual presentation for the University at Buffalo when Black Lives Matter movement co-founder Patrisse Cullors suggested that white people should voluntarily give up their “power.”

Cullors believes in equity, not equality. Equity means that race, color, class or gender can be weighted to achieve a desired outcome. Equality means everyone having the same resources with which to pursue their dreams. The culturally responsive curriculum promotes equity.

We can and should do better as a country to improve equality of opportunity. Police brutality has to stop. However, instead of focusing on undermining or destroying our institutions, we should fix them. Instead of fragmenting our society, the emphasis should be on what brings us together. Democracy’s foundation is an educated public that identifies with our country’s shared values.

Haq says that diversity is our strength and I agree. Yet the program that Haq is praising divides us, not unites us. Instead of eliminating racism, children may become racist. This would be a tragedy. The BPS should drop this endeavor before it does more harm.

Elinor Weiss taught in the Buffalo Public Schools for more than 30 years.