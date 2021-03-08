Another Voice: BPS’ ‘responsive’ curriculum promotes division

A recent Another Voice, by Kate Haq, a literacy specialist and curriculum chair for the Buffalo Public Schools, attacked Christopher Rufo’s report on the school district’s culturally responsive curriculum. Haq defended BPS Associate Superintendent Fatima Morrell’s vision as “extraordinary” and praised the five years that Morrell has spent reviewing texts to infuse cultural responsiveness.
Yet the problems reported by Rufo – a journalist and conservative activist – weren’t addressed in the article. Concrete examples to refute the report’s examples leveled at the school system were lacking.
Haq didn’t deny that the curriculum pits children against children based on skin color. Negative stereotypes based on skin color, race or gender have no place in public schools. The report suggested that the curriculum teaches children to be either ashamed of who they are or to feel victimized.
Children shouldn’t be groomed to view the United States government as an oppressor to be overthrown. Clearly people from other countries who risk their lives to reach our shores feel differently.
The article didn’t address that the Black Lives Matter curriculum forms the basis of the BPS culturally responsive initiative. Children learn controversial Black Lives Matter principles. The curriculum developed by BLM focuses on “white privilege.” Lessons on “Confronting Whiteness in Our Classrooms” encourage children to judge others by their skin color. People are seen as groups, not as individuals.
This view was reinforced at a virtual presentation for the University at Buffalo when Black Lives Matter movement co-founder Patrisse Cullors suggested that white people should voluntarily give up their “power.”
Cullors believes in equity, not equality. Equity means that race, color, class or gender can be weighted to achieve a desired outcome. Equality means everyone having the same resources with which to pursue their dreams. The culturally responsive curriculum promotes equity.
We can and should do better as a country to improve equality of opportunity. Police brutality has to stop. However, instead of focusing on undermining or destroying our institutions, we should fix them. Instead of fragmenting our society, the emphasis should be on what brings us together. Democracy’s foundation is an educated public that identifies with our country’s shared values.
Haq says that diversity is our strength and I agree. Yet the program that Haq is praising divides us, not unites us. Instead of eliminating racism, children may become racist. This would be a tragedy. The BPS should drop this endeavor before it does more harm.
Elinor Weiss taught in the Buffalo Public Schools for more than 30 years.