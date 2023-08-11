The bottle and can redemption industry in New York has hundreds of locations and employs thousands of people. It works with countless charities and not-for-profit organizations. Unfortunately a large number of redemption centers are being forced to close their doors.

A bottle and can redemption center earns a handling fee of 3½ cents for each empty it processes, a rate that has remained unchanged since 2008. Expenses like rent, utilities, insurance and gas have all increased greatly during that period.

The New York State Legislature sets the rate of our handling fee and refuses to take action. Many bills have languished in committee but eventually get forgotten and die. This very well could be by design as the state gets to keep 80% of unclaimed bottle deposits, which means fewer redemption centers, less people not returning their empties, more bottles and cans littering the side of the road.

Across the state, various organizations – Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, Boys and Girls clubs and countless charitable organizations and not-for-profits – depend on the assistance of redemption centers to help run their fundraising activities through bottle and can drives. What happens when we are no longer there? Imagine a troop of girl or boy scouts feeding upwards of 20,000 bottles and cans at the supermarket machine on a Saturday morning!

There are approximately 1,000 redemption centers in New York employing roughly 5,000 people. This is not taking into account the support businesses involved. There are also the truck drivers who pick up our empties, the recycling centers where the empties are taken, and the company that manufactures the mandated recycling bags. All of these businesses are affected.

The failure of the Governor’s Office and the State Legislature has broken this industry and only they can fix it by taking immediate action.

This past May, the state of Maine enacted emergency legislation increasing the handling fee and averting a crisis.

New York has not given this industry a raise in 15 years. Minimum wage has increased 11 times in that time period.

Is New York a supporter of small business and a supporter of creating and keeping jobs? Does it truly have an environmental conscience? If so, our governor and our Legislature will step up and fix a problem that they have created.

Tim Wozniak owns Quick n Easy Bottle Return.