Another Voice: Both sides of the abortion debate should be in favor of school choice

The recent Supreme Court decision reversing Roe v. Wade has been discussed widely in the media and on the campaign trail as midterm elections approach. Polls indicate that a majority of Americans are pro-choice. One issue that both sides of the abortion debate should agree on would be school choice.

The decision to terminate a pregnancy is a scientific, philosophical and religious choice. Presently millions of federal tax dollars support Planned Parenthood centers across our country. If federal funds can be used to support the types of choices that Planned Parenthood provides, shouldn’t federal and state funds in the form of school aid, school vouchers or tax credits support parents who exercise the choice to send their children to Catholic school?

The separation of church and state argument in the school choice debate falls flat as the lines between teaching religion and secular curriculum are blurred by the woke attitudes currently being pushed in public schools. How different is social emotional learning from the teaching of religion? Public schools promote mindful moments and silent reflection to start the school day. Isn’t that just prayer?

Government forces Catholic hospitals and insurance carriers to provide reproductive services that do not align with Catholic doctrine. The state of Maine has been compelled by the Supreme Court to pay tuition for students to attend religious schools because there are no nearby public school options. Completely independent religious schools in downstate are taking legal action against state mandates. Not exactly a separation of church and state dollars.

Teachers’ unions have also been in the media recently as many bargaining units negotiate more lucrative contracts. An increasing number of public school teachers are exercising the choice that their comfortable salaries give them by choosing to send their children to Catholic schools. Even teacher union presidents have chosen to send their youngsters to Catholic schools. One would think that public school teachers would want the same choice for everyone.

The inability of public schools to find bus drivers has also been widely covered in the local media. School districts are now paying families to choose to drive their children to school. Why not pay Catholic school families who also drive their children to school? Why not publicly fund Catholic schools for doing the state’s job better than the state can?

We are blessed to live in a free society that affords us freedom, rights and choices. Conflict arises when one group tries to force their choice on another group. The abortion debate has long been loud and emotional. Whatever political party an individual aligns with and wherever an individual’s opinion on abortion may fall, both sides of this debate should be for school choice, lest they fall under another label: Hypocrites.

Andrew Ludwig is a retired public school administrator and currently the Principal and Chief Operating Officer of Northern Chautauqua Catholic School. NCCS is the last Catholic School in Chautauqua County.