Another Voice: Boosting immigration will benefit all of Western New York

M&T Bank making 100 branches into multicultural centers is smart business – and shows a way to make Buffalo’s 2020 population growth into a powerful economic engine. Buffalo grew in 2020 – the only upstate metro to do so – because of immigrants.
Thousands of refugees and immigrants live here. From Grant Street to 43North, Broadway-Fillmore to Amherst, SUNY to the Buffalo Public Schools, their success changes us for the better.
The foreign born are the only growing population in the U.S. They are workers, entrepreneurs, homeowners and taxpayers. Western New York can’t grow its economy without more population. Attracting and supporting the success of immigrants needs to be a priority.
A 2016 analysis by the Fiscal Policy Institute shows after 10 years refugees are employed as much or more than native-born. New American Economy found foreign born people in metro Buffalo paid $643 million in taxes in 2016.
Here are five things Western New York can do to accelerate the success of refugees and immigrants, benefiting us all:
1. Include refugees and immigrants in tourism, workforce and economic development strategies. Engage refugee communities – Burmese, Bangladeshi – to attract immigrants in the U.S. to Buffalo. Our region lacks workers to replace boomer retirements. Expand immigrant access to training and help foreign-educated professionals recertify.
2. Become a national model for language access. Government, businesses, school districts and nonprofits must improve access for limited English speakers. Use universal signage.
3. Increase support for immigrant entrepreneurs. Immigrants start businesses – not only at West Side Bazaar. Many of 43North’s founders are immigrants. Attracting, supporting and retaining immigrant entrepreneurs is critical. But they won’t come to Western New York, or stay, if they don’t see a place for themselves.
4. Make supporting the foreign born everyone’s business. Our region has advantages, including nonprofits expert in immigrant integration. We are fortunate they are here. But the work can’t be theirs alone. Leaders in all sectors – and everyday residents – can make Western New York welcoming and supportive. Our rich history of immigration helps us understand diversity’s potential. Most of us, including me, are here because of immigrants.
5. Remember that we are in competition. Many cities – especially in the Great Lakes – are working to attract immigrants. Remember, nonimmigrant groups we want to attract – millennials – also value multiculturalism.
Look at Toronto to see results. University of Toronto researchers predict metro Toronto will double population within 50 years, ranking third behind New York City and Mexico City in North America. Toronto ranks third now among North American technology centers.