Another Voice: Boosting immigration will benefit all of Western New York

2. Become a national model for language access. Government, businesses, school districts and nonprofits must improve access for limited English speakers. Use universal signage.

3. Increase support for immigrant entrepreneurs. Immigrants start businesses – not only at West Side Bazaar. Many of 43North’s founders are immigrants. Attracting, supporting and retaining immigrant entrepreneurs is critical. But they won’t come to Western New York, or stay, if they don’t see a place for themselves.

4. Make supporting the foreign born everyone’s business. Our region has advantages, including nonprofits expert in immigrant integration. We are fortunate they are here. But the work can’t be theirs alone. Leaders in all sectors – and everyday residents – can make Western New York welcoming and supportive. Our rich history of immigration helps us understand diversity’s potential. Most of us, including me, are here because of immigrants.

5. Remember that we are in competition. Many cities – especially in the Great Lakes – are working to attract immigrants. Remember, nonimmigrant groups we want to attract – millennials – also value multiculturalism.