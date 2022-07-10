Another Voice: Books reveal the duplicity of Justice Harry Blackmun

The private papers of Harry Blackmun reveal that the Supreme Court justice should never have been assigned to write the 1973 decision in Roe v. Wade.

Because of his duplicity and his glaring conflicts of interest, we now hear the wailing and gnashing of teeth over the reversal of Roe and the loss of the right to abortion under federal law. The abortion issue now goes back to each state, where it belonged.

The Supreme Court has now established that there was never a constitutional right to unrestricted abortion, and that Roe was “egregiously wrong from the start,” to quote Justice Samuel Alito, who wrote the decision.

How could such a colossal blunder have occurred?

Well, back in 1973, Chief Justice Warren Burger opposed abortion but joined with the liberal majority on his court who supported it. Being the senior member of the majority allowed him to assign his boyhood friend from Minnesota, Justice Harry Blackmun (only three years on the court), to write the decision, hoping he would minimize the scope of Roe v. Wade.

But Blackmun set out to make a name for himself. After a lifetime of living in Burger’s shadow, he at last found a case that would give him a voice of his own.

And so, he spent the summer of 1972 at the Mayo Clinic back in Minnesota, where he had spent a decade as the resident counsel. He even got to share the office of one of his Ob/Gyn buddies who had performed abortions at the clinic, as he searched for grounds for justifying unrestricted abortion.

His colleagues at the Mayo Clinic even supported Roe with an amicus brief to the court. In fact, the Mayo Clinic had recommended him for the Supreme Court shortly before Richard Nixon’s inauguration in 1969.

All of this was disclosed by New York Times reporter Linda Greenhouse in her Pulitzer Prize-winning book, “Becoming Justice Blackmun,” and by Bob Woodward in “The Brethren.”

Even before asking his Mayo Clinic friends for advice, Blackmun had turned to his wife and daughters, none of them pro-life. Greenhouse quoted Susan, the youngest daughter:

“All three of us girls happened to be in Washington soon after Justice Burger had assigned the opinion to Dad. During a family dinner, Dad brought up the issue. ‘What are your views on abortion?’ he asked the four women at his table. Mom’s answer was slightly to the right of center. She promoted choice but with some restrictions.”

Dottie Blackmun later colluded with her husband’s pro-abortion clerk, confiding in him: “You and I are working on the same thing, me at home and you at work.”

Anthony Cardinale covered the federal courts for seven years as an award-winning reporter with The Buffalo News.