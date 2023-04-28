The Western New York community has been learning, with confusion, sadness and disappointment, about problems related to two of the area’s premier institutions: Shea’s Buffalo and Nardin Academy. Both organizations have been experiencing culture problems. Organizational culture issues are not new or rare. Organizational culture is the outcome of human behaviors, a complex dynamic. (Disclosure: My wife, Ann Bellanti Heraty, is a Nardin alumna.)

There are valuable lessons to be learned from these unfortunate situations. The highest level of organizational leadership needs to keep attuned to the climate in which its stakeholders live and work. In some cases, this level includes the president and officers of the organization. In other cases, the highest level is the board of directors.

Both Shea’s and Nardin are nonprofit entities governed by their boards of directors. The board’s most important responsibility is to ensure that the organization’s culture (behaviors) is aligned with its mission and its core values. Boards need to be proactive in fulfilling this responsibility. Approaches such as “no news is good news” and “it’s probably just a few malcontents” risk problems that could potentially grow. Shea’s and Nardin, like every organization, would benefit from having an effective “Culture Committee” on its board.

The Culture Committee’s role would be to: (a) periodically engage an independent party to measure, i.e., quantify, the critical drivers of its organization’s culture; (b) use that data to identify opportunities for strengthening the culture; (c) implement the changes; (d) evaluate the success of the implemented initiatives. Ideally, these steps are taken at least annually and more frequently during times of significant changes.

The process has the best chance of success when done in a spirit of transparent collaboration with the organization’s stakeholders. This proactive approach reduces the likelihood that problems will reach the point of organization dysfunction where personal and institutional reputations are seriously damaged. Indeed, as the situations at Shea’s and Nardin have proven, the stakes are high.

Organizational culture evolves, either by default or by design. Every organization’s leadership would be wise to fully engage in one of its most challenging responsibilities: ensuring that the organization’s culture, manifested in its everyday behaviors, is living up to its mission and values.

Trust is the glue of high-culture organizations. It is extremely difficult to rebuild it once it has eroded. But it can be done. Fortunately, both Shea’s and Nardin have built strong, admired brands that have endured many challenges over long periods.

A systematic, data-driven and collaborative approach will enable them to constructively adapt to their challenges, strengthening their cultures to the benefit of their stakeholders.

Patrick Heraty is director of culture, Cellino Plumbing and HVAC and professor of business (retired).