Another Voice: Board’s opposition to mandates endangers Grand Island

Recently the Grand Island Town Board passed a resolution opposing any further vaccine or mask mandates or their enforcement by outside county or state officials. As justification, board member Mike Madigan, the resolution’s author, asserted that mandates violate our freedom to choose whether or not to wear a mask or to be vaccinated.
The resolution should be rescinded. County and state health officials are better equipped than town governments to apply evidenced-based strategies to contain Covid-19 and its deadly impacts.
In 1905, the Supreme Court ruled that “it is in the police powers of the state to enact a compulsory vaccination law,” a decision that’s been reaffirmed over the years. Citizens don’t have the “right to infect” – the public’s health trumps personal freedom claims to not be vaccinated.
Masks are an effective. The National Academy of Sciences recommends them and hospital protocols require that medical professionals “mask up” when in the presence of an infected patient.
Vaccines remain the surest way to reduce the risk of infectious diseases. Currently over 90% of all children in the U.S. are vaccinated against measles, mumps and rubella by their second birthday.
Covid-19 vaccines are effective. Two shots of the Moderna and/or Pfizer vaccines with an additional booster shot is nearly 90% effective in preventing the infection in a vaccinated individual. There’s still a small risk of infection. When transmission is on the rise, as it is now, it’s recommended that even the vaccinated wear masks in indoor public settings. Generally only 1% to 2% of the cases are among fully vaccinated people and the vaccine lowers their need for medical intervention and hospitalization.
About 30% of Americans have chosen not to get vaccinated. This puts them at serious risk – they have 11 times the risk of hospitalization and 14 times the risk of dying than those who have received three shots of the vaccine. And they are putting the rest of us at risk: Health care workers are burned out; operations are being put on hold for those with serious medical conditions; and “breakthroughs” among the vaccinated will occur.
Most importantly, we won’t reach “herd or population immunity,” the 90% vaccination rate that’s needed to contain the coronavirus among the general population and prevent large-scale outbreaks.
Gov. Kathy Hochul’s mandate is preferable to the lockdowns that are likely inevitable if we don’t mask. More importantly, we need to get vaccinated to contain and eventually eradicate this deadly virus.
Roger Cook is a former director of the WNY Council on Occupational Safety and Health.