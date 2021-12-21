Another Voice: Board’s opposition to mandates endangers Grand Island

Recently the Grand Island Town Board passed a resolution opposing any further vaccine or mask mandates or their enforcement by outside county or state officials. As justification, board member Mike Madigan, the resolution’s author, asserted that mandates violate our freedom to choose whether or not to wear a mask or to be vaccinated.

The resolution should be rescinded. County and state health officials are better equipped than town governments to apply evidenced-based strategies to contain Covid-19 and its deadly impacts.

In 1905, the Supreme Court ruled that “it is in the police powers of the state to enact a compulsory vaccination law,” a decision that’s been reaffirmed over the years. Citizens don’t have the “right to infect” – the public’s health trumps personal freedom claims to not be vaccinated.

Masks are an effective. The National Academy of Sciences recommends them and hospital protocols require that medical professionals “mask up” when in the presence of an infected patient.

Vaccines remain the surest way to reduce the risk of infectious diseases. Currently over 90% of all children in the U.S. are vaccinated against measles, mumps and rubella by their second birthday.