Another Voice: Blues’ Highmark affiliation enhances future opportunities

Questions regarding our state-approved affiliation with Highmark to form Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York continue to concern us. Thus, we write to correct the recent assertions regarding our steadfast commitment to our community.

Western New York has been our home for more than 85 years, and our commitment to the region remains as strong as ever. This is evident in our legacy of giving: Over the last five years, we have contributed more than $20 million to more than 900 organizations across Western New York through our Blue Fund and corporate partnerships.

We were founding partners at Canalside. Our company’s support of the city’s Olmsted parks – including our 10-year, $1 million commitment to Martin Luther King Jr. Park – improved opportunities for the community to walk, run, enjoy state-of-the-art playgrounds, skate, cool off and otherwise find healthy ways to enjoy the parks.

Throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, we have been here for our members and community, waiving cost shares for treatment, doctor-ordered testing and all telehealth services; donating $1 million to the Covid-19 Community Response Fund; donating tens of thousands of PPE kits to small businesses and schools; and partnering with the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation to provide play packs to Buffalo Public School students for at-home physical education.