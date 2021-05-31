Another Voice: Blue Jays’ arrival fulfills longstanding dreams

• Former Gov. Mario M. Cuomo, who had played in the Pittsburgh Pirates organization.

• Mindy Rich, a native of Cincinnati (where she says being a Reds’ fan is a birthright) and current vice chairman at Rich Products.

After overcoming numerous obstacles, this team’s dream came true with the celebrated opening of Pilot Field on April 14, 1988. And as Rich and Griffin believed, fans did come to watch the Bisons play in the finest Triple-A ballpark in America.

Their attention now turned to bringing MLB to Buffalo. After Bob and Mindy Rich attempted to acquire the former Montreal Expos, they focused on obtaining one of two National League expansion franchises. With the support of Cuomo and Griffin and through the Riches' leadership, financial resources and dedication, this small market made it to the finals of the expansion derby, only to lose to Colorado and Florida. And the MLB dream faded.

Nearly three decades later, the Covid-19 pandemic forced the Toronto Blue Jays to make Sahlen Field their home, using cardboard cutouts as fans. With Canada still Covid-closed, the Jays are back, and for the first time since the 1916 Buffalo Blues of the Federal League, fans will be in the stands Tuesday night for an MLB game.

“If we build it, they will come.” And they have.

Michael J. Billoni is former vice president/general manager of the Buffalo Bisons and publisher of “The Seasons of Buffalo Baseball, 1857-2020.”