Another Voice: Blood and organ donations are gifts of life for many

What were you doing in October 40 years ago? My husband had just entered the police academy. My son had just begun first grade. Hemodialysis had become part of my way of life because of my failed kidneys. It had been 20 months and I was still on life support.

When I was on hemodialysis, I needed 43 pints of blood to help keep me alive. There were many times that I was extremely weak and couldn’t function too well. (Medical technology has improved since then.)

I was able to keep going in part due to the 43 anonymous blood donors; without them I wouldn’t have made it.

Toward the last half of October, I received a kidney transplant. A donor family looked past their grief of losing their son to give me, a stranger, life.

What is 40 years? It is being married for almost 49 years, being a police officer’s wife, watching our son graduate from high school and become a compassionate and hardworking man, with a family of his own.

It’s hugging my new daughter-in-law and seeing our grandson for the first time. It’s being there for my husband as he fought cancer for 11 years before he died. It is co-chairing blood drives for 14 years with my husband’s and our son’s help.

It is earning a master’s degree in social work, teaching children in school, doing social work. It is also smiles, laughter, tears, kisses, love, happiness and sorrow, friends and family, losing loved ones, health and sickness.

It is helping others in need, working for my church and, always, volunteering. It is educating people about eye donations for an eye bank; and working with dialysis patients, transplant candidates and recipients, and donor families. It is having the assistance of health care professionals, educators, the media, and nonprofit/for-profit/religious organizations to help people really understand the meaning of “the gift of love – the gift of life.”

If you only give one gift this year, let it be “the gift of life.” Donate blood at a blood drive and tell someone you know that it is your gift to him or her. Enroll in your state’s Department of Motor Vehicles’ registry for organ and tissue donation (this includes corneas). Most importantly, let your family know your wishes.

This is me paying it forward, with gratitude, for my 40 years of life.