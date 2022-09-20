Another Voice: Black Buffalonians are long overdue for transformative change

I am a lifelong Buffalonian. I grew up on the East Side, and I, along with my family, have personally experienced the disparities that Black people in Buffalo face everyday. I remember when the Tops was built in 2003, after a hard-fought campaign by community organizers to establish a grocery store. My grandfather shopped at Tops, and my father lives nearby to this day.

The white supremacist hate crime at Tops prompted outrage across the country. Yet, our community knows all too well that May’s shooting was not a random act of violence, but a touchpoint in the long history of anti-Black violence and the disregard for Black life that has plagued Buffalo for generations.

Therefore, as we grieve the violence that took the lives of our neighbors, family, friends and fellow Black Buffalonians, we must demand reparations for the past and continuing harms faced by Black Buffalo, and call on our local and state officials to address the need for sustainable housing, better employment prospects, livable wages and changes in policing that improve safety and the quality of life.

It is no accident that May’s shooting took place on the East Side. Like most American cities, Buffalo is racially segregated due to 20th century anti-Black zoning laws, restrictive covenants, public housing and blockbusting, which made Buffalo an easy target for the shooter’s racism.

Black families were sectioned off on the East Side – economically and socially disenfranchised from moving further west, north, or south. For more than a century, city leaders have extracted resources from East Side residents, while doing little to address the systemic food shortages plaguing Black Buffalonians.

For those of us who grew up in Buffalo, it’s bittersweet. We love our city. We want to hold on to our historic Juneteenth and Kwanzaa celebrations. And we can recall knowing everyone on our block. And yet, we can feel the lack of investment over the years from elected officials at every level of government. The University of Buffalo’s recent report on the socioeconomic progress of the Black community over the past 30 years demonstrates that over three decades, city leaders have failed to address key issues on the East Side that policymakers identified in the early '90s. This lack of systemic change is prevalent despite the presence of a Buffalo native in Albany: Kathy Hochul.

While the Black community is systematically underfunded, the Buffalo Police Department is one of the most well-funded city departments in Buffalo. The BPD received, from Mayor Brown and the City Council, $146 million in the 2020-2021 fiscal year – almost one-third of the city’s overall budget. Despite rampant discrimination, their funding greatly increases the number of officers who have access to top-notch weaponry and surveillance detail. Yet, this did not prevent 10 of our beloved neighbors from being gunned down.

In 2018, my organization, Black Love Resists in the Rust, filed a federal lawsuit against the BPD alleging that the BPD discriminated against minorities by conducting traffic checkpoints in predominantly Black and Latino neighborhoods from 2014-2017. In this lawsuit, we are pursuing a vision for a new Buffalo: one where the city ends racially biased policing, but also chooses to invest in its people through monetary compensation for those harmed by these checkpoints and the redistribution of funds that improve quality of life.

Therefore, healing from this tragedy does not mean just reopening the Tops grocery store with input from the community, and moving on – it means taking real action by redistributing funds traditionally allocated to traffic, surveillance and other forms of policing, back to our community. It also means investing time and resources into Black neighborhoods across the city, paying beyond a living wage, guaranteeing access to affordable housing, and eradicating racial bias within city government.

It means honoring the memories of those lost by recognizing the forces that brought us to this point – and the incredible possibilities of our future if we acknowledge – and begin the process of mitigating – their harm.

Phylicia Brown is executive director of Black Love Resists in the Rust.