Another Voice: Bitcoin mining imperils N.Y.’s renewable energy goals

Fortunes have been made in Bitcoin. Its proponents love its anonymity and low transaction costs, while others liken it to a Ponzi scheme. Digihost’s reviving the Fortistar fossil-fuel plant, rather than letting it die a natural death, promises to make it harder for Western New York to become carbon free.

Greenidge at Dresden on Seneca Lake, a similarly revitalized fossil fuel plant, is currently powering one of the largest Bitcoin mining operations in the United States. There are 30 more such underused or abandoned plants across New York. They all stand in danger of this transformation and of scuttling New York State’s effort to cut CO2 emissions 85% by 2050.

The DEC gave Greenidge an exemption from an environmental impact study because the plant would be no worse a polluter than during its previous operation. But since the plant was in fact closed shouldn’t Greenidge be required to demonstrate and mitigate for the environmental impacts it has created on reopening? Digihost is trying for the same finesse in North Tonawanda.

In the State Legislature, a bill from Sen. Kevin S. Parker, D-Brooklyn, would put a three-year moratorium on Bitcoin mining in New York State, lifted only if it “will not adversely affect” New York’s carbon-cutting benchmarks.

Dr. Larry Beahan is conservation chair of the Sierra Club Niagara Group.