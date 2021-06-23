Another Voice: BISON Fund empowers children in low-income families

The last 15 months has brought new light to an issue that I’ve known for years: education, and specifically lack of school choice. The pandemic highlighted what we have observed for 27 years at the BISON Children’s Scholarship Fund – that families should have more educational options for their children. Families, especially those with low incomes, were disproportionately harmed during the pandemic – through illness, job loss or reduced hours or caretaking responsibilities. Furthermore, these families did not have the ability to choose a different educational option.
A key benefit of school choice is empowering families to create better opportunities for their children. Children systemically disadvantaged due to reasons beyond their control deserve the right to a quality education. Parents should be in charge of choosing the school that will best serve their children’s needs and give them the opportunity to reach their highest potential. The BISON Fund, a privately funded K-12 tuition assistance program for low-income families, has been doing just that; empowering children to attend private schools of choice.
This year, private schools adapted to the changes forced upon them, knowing that in-person learning is best for children, allowing them to flourish academically, mentally and socially. Private schools throughout Western New York welcomed students for in-person learning in September 2020, which continued to June. Our hats are off to these committed educators.
As our 1,940 BISON scholars attended school and continued their education, the achievement gap between them and their low-income, inner-city public school counterpart peers grew wider. Buffalo Public Schools closed last March and stayed closed for more than a year. It’s a year lost for our most systemically disadvantaged youth.
The most effective way to break the cycle of poverty, and alleviate unemployment and crime is through education. Educated communities are healthier, more stable and more productive. Providing these children with better educational opportunities while absorbing values would go a long way toward addressing disparities.
School choice programs avoid the problems associated with a one-size-fits-all approach to schooling and, instead, fund students, not school systems. If ever evidence was needed to justify an organization like BISON, the pandemic – and its resulting demands on families – provided it.
So many factors in a child’s life can determine his or her future, from family circumstances and schooling to the people and ideas that surround them. But the narrative we hear over and over again is that receiving a quality education is the first of many steps in creating a path of hope and success.
Thomas R. Beecher Jr. is cofounder of the BISON Children’s Scholarship Fund.