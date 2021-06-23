Another Voice: BISON Fund empowers children in low-income families

The last 15 months has brought new light to an issue that I’ve known for years: education, and specifically lack of school choice. The pandemic highlighted what we have observed for 27 years at the BISON Children’s Scholarship Fund – that families should have more educational options for their children. Families, especially those with low incomes, were disproportionately harmed during the pandemic – through illness, job loss or reduced hours or caretaking responsibilities. Furthermore, these families did not have the ability to choose a different educational option.

A key benefit of school choice is empowering families to create better opportunities for their children. Children systemically disadvantaged due to reasons beyond their control deserve the right to a quality education. Parents should be in charge of choosing the school that will best serve their children’s needs and give them the opportunity to reach their highest potential. The BISON Fund, a privately funded K-12 tuition assistance program for low-income families, has been doing just that; empowering children to attend private schools of choice.