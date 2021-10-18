Another Voice: Biodiversity crisis demands preservation at Outer Harbor

Today a majority of Americans believe that climate change is an urgent problem to address, according to a recent survey by the Pew Research Center. However, most Americans appear unaware of the ongoing and urgent biodiversity crisis facing us, the Sixth Great Extinction, equally as dangerous as climate change.

In “Amid climate fears, scientists also sound alarm on biodiversity” a New York Times article from Oct. 15 outlines the agenda of the 15th UN Meeting on Biodiversity in Kunming, China. Why is the meeting not joined with the Glasgow COP 26 UN Climate meeting as both global crises have been caused by human action? And why is biodiversity so important?

Somewhere in the evolution of modern, industrial culture, humans forgot that our life depends on natural processes – the diversity of all the plants and animals that provide food, oxygen and all the material from which we build our human world. The rapidity of climate destabilization causes great harm to natural systems with changes in temperature and moisture and traumas as fires and hurricanes. But the great driver of global extinction is the appropriation of land for human’s needs and wants, destroying natural ecosystem.