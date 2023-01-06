Another Voice: Bills players and coaches stood strong for Damar Hamlin

I’m a lifelong Buffalo Bills fan. I’ve been there.

Dec. 26, 1964

Bills linebacker Mike Stratton drives San Diego Chargers running back, Keith Lincoln, into the War Memorial tundra, cracking four of Lincoln’s ribs.

Fans and players silently absorb the shock of the all-pro writhing in pain until Lincoln is carted off the field, eliminating the human cost of the tackle from sight and mind. Sports writers and fans celebrate the moment as “The Hit Heard Round the World.”

Why not? It paved the Bills path to the 1964 AFC Championship.

1980-81 season

The Bills sign Pro-Bowler Conrad Dobler for one reason. He plays aggressively physical, unsportsmanlike football.

Sports Illustrated’s Paul Zimmerman pens an article about Dobler titled, "Pro Football's Dirtiest Player." He describes the guard as, "…trying to hurt people in a bad way. He made teams … better, but he was a filthy, filthy player."

Regardless, when Dobler made bone-crushing tackles, we cheered him as an intimidating enforcer.

Why not? He helped the Bills finish 11-5, tied for best in the AFC, and headed to the playoffs.

Sept. 9, 2007

Season opener, second-quarter kickoff. Bills tight end Kevin Everett takes aim at Denver Broncos kick returner, Domenik Hixon. Upon impact, Everett and Hixon’s heads collide. Hixon jumps up. Everett does not.

All at Ralph Wilson Stadium become silently one as Bills trainers triage the young athlete. Ultimately, Everett is unable to move any part of his body. He’s “boarded” and taken to the hospital where doctors diagnose a spinal cord injury, paralyzing him from the neck down. [Defying the odds, Everett eventually recovered and was able to walk.] Regardless, the Bills and the Broncos finish the game.

Why not? The Bills were coming off their seventh straight losing season, with a dismal outlook for 2007.

Jan. 2, 2023

Super Bowl contending Bills are facing the powerhouse Cincinnati Bengals. With 5:58 remaining in the first quarter, in one crushing tackle, Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s heart is directly impacted. He stops breathing.

Silence reigns as all in Bengals' stadium wait in hopeful fear for signs of life from the 24-year-old. Trainers and doctors hover over Hamlin for what seems like hours. Finally, he’s “boarded” for an ambulance trip to hospital.

This time however, something different happens in Buffalo Bills land. Coaches don’t return to their playbooks. Players aren’t warming up on the field. Sean McDermott and his team are stepping back, bearing witness to the well-being of their teammate as of much greater importance than any game.

Through six decades of Buffalo Bills fandom, I’ve been there. And right here, right now, the way these Buffalo Bills coaches and players are standing strong for Damar Hamlin is a much greater sign of champions than any Super Bowl rings or Hall of Fame honors they could ever earn.

Christina M. Abt is an author and media relations consultant. Equally, she is a stalwart Buffalo Bills fan who fully embraces the belief that the fifth time will be the charm.