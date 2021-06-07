Another Voice: Bill would tilt scales against pregnancy resource centers

As summer advances and the New York legislative session ends, a bill pending in the State Senate and Assembly could pave the way for pro-choice lawmakers to tighten the noose around the necks of pregnancy resource centers throughout New York.
Pregnancy resource centers, which focus on meeting the many needs of women experiencing unplanned pregnancies, provide women with a crucial alternative to abortion. For pro-life feminists, support for PRCs is imperative, as PRCs empower women with the support needed to carry their pregnancies to term.
If enacted, the pending legislation, A05499/S470, will create a task force to study unmet needs of pregnant women and the impact of pregnancy resource centers. While improved transparency of such centers sounds like a good idea in theory, the proposed legislation will require these centers to submit vast amounts of data that is potentially time- and resource-consuming and will direct the attention of such centers away from what they should be focused on: supporting women with unplanned pregnancies.
By saddling these centers with superfluous amounts of paperwork and extraneous regulations, pro-choice lawmakers could effectively thwart the efforts of PRCs to provide women with options and resources other than abortion.
If the proponents behind the bill are truly seeking to understand and better address the unmet needs of pregnant women then abortion facilities ought to be included in this study. New York has approximately 100 PRCs, but it has well over 200 abortion facilities. Though abortion facilities sometimes perform serious surgical procedures and are subject to some regulation, they often go uninspected for extended periods of time. New York codes and regulations do not require regular abortion facility inspections.
Unfortunately, proposed New York law requiring periodic inspections of such facilities has been defeated in the New York Legislature for years. The ramifications of uninspected surgical centers is grave and could potentially pose serious health threats to women experiencing unplanned pregnancies.
Though unplanned teen pregnancies have decreased in the last several years, for women of all other reproductive ages the number of unplanned pregnancies has remained the same. The majority of pregnant women in crisis are young, unmarried or cohabiting, and live in some degree of poverty. Many women who go to pregnancy resource centers struggle to meet their own basic needs such as food and shelter.
If supporting the women experiencing unplanned pregnancies is the intention of people on both sides of the abortion issue, then legislation should support the institutions that provide these women with the crucial resources they so desperately need. At the very least, the cry for improved transparency logically demands that abortion facilities, which perform surgical procedures, should be subject to the same scrutiny as centers that give clothes and cribs to women in need.
Elaina Brugh is with Feminists Choosing Life of New York Inc.