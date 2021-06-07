Another Voice: Bill would tilt scales against pregnancy resource centers

As summer advances and the New York legislative session ends, a bill pending in the State Senate and Assembly could pave the way for pro-choice lawmakers to tighten the noose around the necks of pregnancy resource centers throughout New York.

Pregnancy resource centers, which focus on meeting the many needs of women experiencing unplanned pregnancies, provide women with a crucial alternative to abortion. For pro-life feminists, support for PRCs is imperative, as PRCs empower women with the support needed to carry their pregnancies to term.

If enacted, the pending legislation, A05499/S470, will create a task force to study unmet needs of pregnant women and the impact of pregnancy resource centers. While improved transparency of such centers sounds like a good idea in theory, the proposed legislation will require these centers to submit vast amounts of data that is potentially time- and resource-consuming and will direct the attention of such centers away from what they should be focused on: supporting women with unplanned pregnancies.

By saddling these centers with superfluous amounts of paperwork and extraneous regulations, pro-choice lawmakers could effectively thwart the efforts of PRCs to provide women with options and resources other than abortion.